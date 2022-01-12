Chichester City beat Steyning in the RUR Cup - picture gallery

They couldn't keep that pace up in the second half but did win 5-2 against their SCFL premier visitors. Callum Overton (2), Lewis Hyde, Lloyd Rowlatt and Ryan Davidson scored the City goals before Maychol Sabino and Alex Brett hit back after the break - after City's Rob Hutchings had been sent off. Photographer Chris Hatton captured the action and you can see his pictures on this page and the one linked. Get the latest on the local football scene in the Chichester Observer and West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.