Chichester City chairman says 'We'll donate to Bury FC if we get a bye' - then proves as good as his word

Chichester City chairman Andy Bell knew what he wanted from the FA Cup second round draw - and got it.

We spoke to the City chief shortly before the draw for the cup second round, which ended with Chichester's ball left in the machine - meaning a second round spot is automatically theirs along with £36,000 prize money.

City players watch as Chi boss Miles Rutherford gives his pre-cup draw views on BBC2 / Picture by Daniel Harker

The bye was what he said he was hoping for, and he pledged to give a donation to Bury - whose desperate financial plight has led to the spare place in the cup that City are benefitting from - if they got it.

After the draw we spoke to him again, and he confirmed that was exactly what Chi would do.

He also spoke of what the cup run meant to the club and the wider community, praising the spirit of the squad which had gone a long way to getting City this far for the first time in their history.

See Bell's pre-draw and post-draw interviews above.