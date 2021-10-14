Chichester City, Chi and Selsey Ladies, Selsey, Midhurst, Bosham, Rocks, Pagham and Unicorn FC - latest reports

Chichester and Selsey get stuck in at Crawley Wasps / Picture: Sheena Booker

Chichester City 1 Great Wakering Rovers 2

FA Trophy

First half goals from Jake Gordon and George Cox helped Essex side Rovers knock Chi out of the Trophy.

Selsey take the attack to Billingshurst / Picture: Chris Hatton

Miles Rutherford made three changes to the starting XI that played so well in the first half in midweek only to lose 1-0 at Three Bridges.

But it was the visitors, with only one point from their five Isthmian north games, that started brightly and caused early scares.

City keeper Kieran Magee was beaten on nine minutes by a super effort from 25 yards as Gordon found the back of the net.

Emmett Dunn, Rob Hutchings and Scott Jones combined as City looked to get back into it but couldn’t turn an attack into a goal.

The Rocks after winning at Cheshunt / Picture: Martin Denyer

Jones might have levelled on 17 minutes but hit the post sliding in to meet Ben Mendoza’s delivery.

Mendoza tried his luck from long distance but the visitors’ No1 got behind it.

Magee pulled off the save of the match, palming an attempt on to the post and out for a corner.

A couple of minutes before half-time Rovers doubled their lead when Cox found Morris and stabbed his cross home, pouncing on the loose ball.

Tyrone Madhani came on for Jones at the break and soon teed up Hutchings for a shot that was diverted for a corner.

Hutchings was bundled over in the box but a corner rather than a penalty was given. A Connor Cody header was cleared off the line as Chi tried to get back in it.

With 15 minutes to go a nice finish from Madhani with his fifth goal in five games gave Chi a lifeline.

Chances came and went for Chi but there was no way back. They visit Cray Valley PM in the league on Saturday.

IAN WORDEN

Selsey 2 Mile Oak 1

SCFL division one

Selsey are sixth in the SCFL division one after a 2-1 home win over Mile Oak.

Although the Blues didn’t reach the level of performance in the first half that they have in recent weeks, they battled back for the three points thanks to Dillon North’s double.

Manager Daren Pearce said: “After conceding early in the first half, we got back on level terns before half-time. Second half we were a lot better and were assured.

“We scored a really well worked second goal and could have added to it but a good goalkeeping performance from the visiting keeper kept the score at 2-1.”

Selsey, who scored late to clinch a 3-3 draw at home to Billingshurst on Tuesday night, go to Oakwood on Saturday.

Crawley Wasps 5 Chi & Selsey Ladies 0

WNL southern premier

A top performance from on-loan Iesha Swash was the standout show at the New Defence, as Crawley Wasps inflicted a heavy defeat on Chichester and Selsey.

Swash, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the Super League, was a class above and grabbed assists for several of the Wasps goals.

Chichester started brightly and Phillipa Holden went close after Amber Howden put in a searching ball. But defender Ellie Russell saved the day for Wasps before keeper Megan Lynch cleared the danger.

Chichester’s positive playwas undone just before the quarter hour when Swash out-muscled Howden and set up Ciara Boylan to thump in the opener.

Charlotte Owen tried her luck but Issy Forster was untroubled.

Close to the half hour, Crawley doubled their advantage. Naomi Cole whipped in a free-kick and the unlucky Nicky Lake diverted the ball past her own keeper.

Before the break Crawley had all but ended the game as contest as Chichester were undone twice more. First Immy Lancaster finished off a moment of quality from Swash. Then in injury time Boylan grabbed her second, forcing the ball home at the back stick.

Chi boss Sadie Blakely made a triple change after the break with Lauren Clark, Sharna Capel-Watson and Sarah Saunders coming on.

Chi were much improved with Saunders showing good pace and Clarke battling hard in midfield. But Crawley still looked sharp and, late on, Lancaster rounded off the scoring for the hosts with yet another assist for Swash.

This week Chichester host Cardiff City at Selsey.

ALAN PRICE

Bosham 1 Rottingdean 3

SCFL division two

Rottingdean swept in to take the spoils in a game of two halves.

Bosham started brightly with new signing Tom Bayley, looking promising up front and the pace of Lewis Rustell a threat. Rottingdean’s Jake Buston drew a good save from Harley Redman.

Bradley Miles twice went close for the Robins. Harry Spicer almost let in the visitors’ Billy Lannon for the opener.

After the break the visitors edged in front through Buston.

The Reds bust a gut to try to find a way back into the tie after that but two moments of sloppiness at the back came back to haunt them.

Just before the hour, Lannon was in the right place after Bosham had been left carved open at the back when Louis Bell was dispossessed.

Then Dan Stearman seized on an opportunity and fired home to make it 3-0.

Bosham played most of the final quarter with only ten men after a sin-bin offence it would be very tough on the reds to find a way back, but shortly after being restored to a full complement, Marco Giambelardini put in the perfect cross to an unmarked Rustell who headed infor a consolation.

Bosham make the long trip to Jarvis Brook this week looking for an upturn in form.

ALAN PRICE

Cheshunt 0 Rocks 1

Isthmian premier

The Rocks continued their winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win at Cheshunt as the controversial sending-off of Jordy Mongoy at the end of the game failed to ruin the day.

Ashton Leigh’s fine left-footed strike on 42 minutes was enough to give Bognor the points on a warm afternoon in Hertfordshire as Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake’s men stayed in second spot in the league with their third win in eight days.

The Rocks were unchanged with Joe Cook and Harvey Whyte remaining on the bench as they return from injury.

Early on James Crane slid in late on Mo Camara. Zack Newton curled the free-kick over the bar.

A long throw by Enock Ekongo was gathered by Amadou Tangara as Bognor. Craig Robson had to clear the ball as Newton fired the ball into the box. A cross found Adam Crowther on the back post but he headed it wide.

Ken Charles got to the byline. He cut the ball back to Joe Re who hit it wide. Tyler Myles was hurt in a clash in midfield but after receiving treatment he returned to play.

Amadou Kassarate launched a wild tackle on Calvin Davies who needed treatment. Coach Blake and the home mangement had heated words.

Nathan Odokonyero sent in a dangerous cross from the right that came to nothing, then Kayne Diedrick-Roberts strayed offside. Odokonyero shot only narrowly wide on 36 minutes in Bognor’s best chance to his point.

Leigh went into the book after a late challenge as players reacted. The ref also gave a yellow to Ekongo.

The breakthrough came as a nice Bognor passing move led to the ball being squared to Leigh, who hit a shot that sailed high into the top corner.

After the break Kassarate went in the book for a challenge in the air as Davies suffered a head injury.

Leigh’s curling free-kick found Odokonyero whose header was cleared off the line.

When Jake Flannigan passed back to Tangarahe passed it to an onrushing Newton, but the keeper repreivd himself by saving the ensuing effort.

Newton got a yellow card for a trip on Davies in Bognor’s half.

After Davies was fouled again, Leigh’s delivery towards the back post was well gathered by George Marsh.

Tangara palmed a Cheshunt shot over the bar before Harrison Brook replaced Diedrick-Roberts.

Craig Robson almost made it 2-0 from a corner but a great save by Marsh denied him.

A Charles header at goal brought another super save from Tangara. Theo Osinfolarin and Zubayr Boadi came on for the hosts.

Charlie Bell came on for Leigh before an Ethan Robb clearance ricocheted off a Cheshunt striker and flew over the bar.

All hell broke loose with nine minutes left.

Mongoy was booked for coming off the pitch slowly as he was due to be replaced by Joe Cook.

The referee then lost control. He thought he had given Mongoy a yellow card earlier in the game when it was Leigh who’d been booked.

After showing a yellow card to Mongoy, the referee turned to the pitch before coming back again and showing a red card to Mongoy while he was on the bench.

That meant the Rocks were down to ten men as Cook was unable to replace him.

In the heated arguments that followed, Tangara and Brook were both booked.

Happily Bognor held on for the win after that messy end to the half. Bognor officials said the referee confessed his mistake after the final whistle and apologised – and the Rocks and their noisy travelling fans could celebrate another win on the road.

LIAM GOODLEY

Peacehaven & Telscombe 0 Pagham 2

SCFL premier

Pagham coasted to a comfortable win at Peacehaven.

So one-sided was this affair that keeper Conor Kelly was not forced into one real save in the 90 minutes against the injury-riddled home team.

The first few minutes were even but Pagham soon took control. Twice in the first quarter of an hour they carved out half chances, to no avail.

That changed in the 21st minute as Jack Barnes put Pagham ahead with a close-range header from a Ryan Morey cross, following an excellent run by Ross Edwards through midfield.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0 as Conor Geoghegan squeezed the ball home at the far post from a Ryan Morey corner.

Pagham were so dominant for the rest of the half the Haven hardly had a touch of the ball.

The second half saw P&T pushing forward more, but the Lions were not really troubled– although they created very little themselves.

Despite pressure from the home side, Pagham coasted through the half .

Haven did have the ball in the net in the final minute, but it was ruled offside leaving the Lions with as comfortable an away win as imaginable.

Pagham visit AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

PAUL DAVIDSON

West Chiltington 3 Unicorn 1

West Sussex premier division

Unicorn missed the chance to make ground on the leaders by slipping to a controversial defeat at West Chiltington.

The Uni were reduced to ten men early in the first-half when Dan Simmonds was sent to the sin bin and the hosts took advantage by bagging two goals.

Then midfielder Sam Clarke was sent off for a challenge early in the second half to effectively end the contest.

“I honestly don’t think I deserved to receive a red card,” he said. “The decision meant there was no way back.’

West Chiltington added a third but the Unicorn refused to surrender and kept fighting. They were rewarded with a deserved consolation when Nathan Hawker scored his third goal for the club with a powerful header.

Roffey 1 Midhurst & Easebourne 1

SCFL division one

The Stags travelled to face promotion rivals Roffey and returned with a well earned point.

It didn’t start well for the Stags with top scorer Marcus Bedford pulling up in the warm-up.

The first real chance arrived in the fourth minute with a smart finish from Josh Sheehan.

Both sides had good chances – Laurie Smith headed just wide and Charlie Cooper fired over for the Stags.

In the 30th minute Sheehan was clear and bundled to the ground inside penalty area but the referee waved away the appeals.

Roffey got on top before the break but some good defending restricted efforts from distance.

After the interval Roffey were pushing forward but the Stags back-line stood firm and the visitors were looking dangerous on the break.

Roffey got a deserved equaliser in the 62nd minute when Josh Maher got through and fired past Stags keeper Paddy Cowell.

Stags boss Andy Ewen was pleased with the point,saying: “Losing Marcus in the warm up was a big blow but we’ve got a lot of depth in our squad and this showed that with six players who have been good for us all missing.