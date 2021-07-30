Chichester City coach gives verdict on build-up to Isthmian season

Chichester City coach Danny Potter

City won 1-0 at Portsmouth side Baffins Milton Rovers on Saturday with a Kaleem Haitham strike and beat Christhurch 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw to retain the Steve Barnard Trophy at Oaklands Park on Tuesday night.

One setback for City is that winger Josh Clack has joined Haywards Heath.

Potter, speaking after the win over Christchurch, said: “We’ve got a few things to work on in terms of our personnel and what we want to be doing and how we start the season.

“It was great to welcome Callum Overton back to the team. He was vitally important and he took his goal in real style. We’re not going to over-play him straight away because he’s missed a number of weeks.

“It was also good to mix up the line-up. We’re focused on what we’re going to be doing next.

“We’ve got a tough game against Basingstoke on Saturday and then we head over to Bognor on August 7.

“We’re not getting carried away – we’ve won on penalties here thanks to a good save from Mowey (Steve Mowthorpe) at the end and just about got over the line.

“We should have maybe done it in the 90 but showed a bit of character.

“There’s still lots to work on.”