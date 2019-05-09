Chichester City end season with celebration - and commemoration - picture special

Chichester City rounded off a memorable season with a weekend that began with celebration and ended in commemoration.

Their players got to lift the SCFL premier division trophy once more at their end-of-season awards evening in their Oaklands Park clubhouse.

The Chi players get their hands on the trophy - again / Picture by Daniel Harker

Captain Connor Cody received both the manager’s player of the year and supporters’ player of the year awards.

Ben Pashley, who partnered Cody at the heart of the City defence, picked up the players’ player of the year award.

Chi City aim to give next level their best shot

Chi City title win in pictures

Cody and Pashley were part of a back four that kept a total of 17 cleans sheets and conceded the lowest number of goals in the top SCFL division.

Chichester scored 107 league goals in the 2018-19 campaign and recorded the third best goal difference in the country at step five.

The champions clinched the title with three games to go in a history-making season that featured an unbeaten run of 23 league games between November and April. They also progressed to two cup semi-finals.

The players’ awards were presented by manager Miles Rutherford, assistant manager Graeme Gee and first team coach Danny Potter.

Chairman Ash Clack extended his gratitude to all the players, management staff, sponsors, committee members, volunteers, and supporters.

Malcolm Harwood, who has worked tirelessly at the club in a number of roles, was awarded clubman of the year.

Jack Moth was presented with the players’ player and parents’ player awards for the under-18s.

From the under-18s, Emmett Dunn, Luke Wallis, Ethan Anders and Theo Bennetts (U18s Manager’s Player of the Year) have all been involved in first team action this term.

The awards evening was followed by a veterans’ game at Oaklands Park the next day to honour the memory of ex-players Brian Clarke and Mark Hyde.

More than 30 former Chichester City players took part in a lively match watched by a large crowd.

Ian Madgwick, the main organiser of the event, said: “I’d like to thank all the players and supporters who turned up in honour of Brian and Mark.

“It was lovely to see so many people come together to show their respect for these two guys. We raised more than £1000 on the day for the chosen charities.”