Chichester City head for Bognor with plenty to ponder

Chichester City in pre-season action against Christchurch / Picture: Neil Holmes

City lost 2-0 at home to Basingstoke on Saturday in their latest run-out and coach Danny Potter said there were positives, but also areas where it’s clear work is needed.

He said: “We felt we had good possession of the ball in the first half in particular, but the one thing we need to work on is the creation of chances – and the two Basingstoke goals were arguably mistakes from the trialist goalkeeper and the second was a soft penalty.

“We’ve still got things to learn and develop. It’s been a very strange time for football clubs this pre-season with the availability of players, injuries and isolation periods.

“We need to get a bit of fluidity in the way we want to play and create chances. We believe we will get there. There’s still a bit of time before our first competitive game on August 14.

“We’ve got Bognor to come and that will be our hardest pre-season test.

“Myself, Miles Rutherford (manager), Graeme Gee (assistant manager) and Darin Killpartrick (coach) sat down at the end of the game and discussed what we need to improve on.