Chichester City hold Hawks - mixed week for Rocks - Selsey, Pagham, Midhurst and Bosham win

Selsey celebrate one of their goals in the 4-1 win over Forest Row / Picture: Chris Hatton

Whitehawk 1 Chi City 1

Isthmian south east

An 81st minute Lloyd Rowlatt equaliser snatched a point for Chi against Whitehawk in a frenetic match that Hawks boss Ross Standen described as a basketball game.

Bognor get stuck in v Potters Bar - they won 2-0 / Picture: Lyn Phillips

When the teams met at Oaklands Park in September Chi thumped the visitors 6-1, their highest winning Step 4 margin so far.

But here in the opening period Chichester put in a ponderous, sub-par performance against a backdrop of cacophonous noise generated by the home fans.

Regular keeper Kieran Magee returned, as did defender Ryan Davidson, top scorer Callum Overton, midfielders Emmett Dunn, Jamie Horncastle and Rowlatt, alongside winger Kaleem Haitham.

Chichester broke up a first minute attack and a long ball to Overton got them going, only for the No9 to dally.

Pagham celebrate after Joe Clarke, second left, gets the winner v Horsham YMCA / Picture: Chris Hatton

Davidson and Ben Mendoza combined and the latter’s cross was hooked clear.

Ollie Munt was penalised for a foul on Ben Pashley. Haitham couldn’t find Eric-Georges Dellaud down the left.

The home side spurned a glorious chance when Peter Gregory picked out Jav Splatt at the back stick, only for Splatt to fluff his lines.

Chi had to reorganise after losing Lewis Hyde to a hamstring injury in the 10th minute. Horncastle dropped back to partner Pashley and Scott Jones entered the fray.

The hosts took the lead moments later as Henry Muggeridge sent Gregory on a run down the right. Gregory found Harry Reed, who teed up Munt for a free header.

Omarr Lawson, Reed and Splatt all helped Hawks keep the pressure on.

Lekan Orimolusi, on his first start, had an opportunity to get in only for Magee to come out ahead of him and gather.

Stacey Freeman pinged a pass cross-field to Splatt who flattened Davidson.

Orimolusi limped off on the half hour to be replaced by Alex Laing before a super Rowlatt pass got Jones away, only for a linesman’s flag to go up.

Lawson thumped one against the crossbar just before the break. Sixty seconds later Magee pulled off an outstanding save from close range and teammates blocked the follow-up.

A more galvanised Chi got into the game after the break.

Overton might have gambled on Magee’s long kick as Chichester enjoyed an encouraging spell but with no end product. Horncastle got away Leon Redwood’s delivery and Dunn skewed an effort off target.

Jones missed an opportunity with his left peg and Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke gratefully gathered.

Pashley made a spectacular goal line clearance, while Haitham shot straight at Stroomberg-Clarke when clean through and was replaced by Tyrone Madhani on the hour.

On 68 minutes Jones missed a chance to level when Overton’s pinpoint delivery seemingly set it up on a plate.

Pashley’s second clearance off the line in the 70th minute was even better than the first.

Splatt out-foxed both Davidson and Horncastle but Laing took too long to shoot.

Whitehawk would rue these missed opportunities as Rowlatt grabbed the equaliser, stabbing home after Madhani’s cross was headed into his path by Overton.

Chi pressed for a winner but Whitehawk might have nicked it in the fifth minute of seven added, but Magee produced another top-class stop.

With the last move of the match Mendoza glanced a header just wide.

Chichester welcome fifth-placed Haywards Heath to Oaklands Park on Saturday (3pm).

IAN WORDEN

Rocks 2 Potters Bar 0

Isthmian premier

The Rocks got back to winning ways at home as second half goals from Jordy Mongoy and Dan Gifford saw off Potters Bar 2-0.

Jake Flannigan returned to the side after coming back after injury. Kayne Diedrick-Roberts made way for him.

Potters Bar’s Bilal Sayoud had a chance after just 22 seconds. Joe Dandy headed a ball straight to him and he spotted Amadou Tangara off his line but the ball flew narrowly over. In response, Flannigan teed up Nathan Odokonyero, who was beaten to the ball by the defender.

Ashton Leigh was pulled back by Luke Joyce-Dwarika and he went into the book. Leigh let fly with a 20-yard effort, forcing Ciaran Gordon-Stearn into a decent save.

Joyce-Dwarika found Amine Sassi who hit it low but Tangara saved. Flannigan’s pinpoint cross picked out Gifford who powered a header into the net on 11 minutes. But he was offside.

Harvey Hughes’ cross was headed out to Calvin Davies who hit his low shot into the arms of Gordon-Stearn.

Sassi won a free-kick but when Sayoud dipped it in, Craig Robson hacked it clear.

Mongoy was set through but he was fouled. The PB player was lucky to get away without a booking. Joe Cook fouled Joyce-Dwarika but the free-kick was poor.

Dwight Pascal was the savior for Potters Bar on the back post as Mongoy’s low cross was kicked away by the defender.

Leigh’s shot came off Luke Tingey and ricocheted at goal but Gordon-Stearn saved. A ball into the box fell to Gifford, who was twisting and turning but couldn’t get a shot away.

Kieron Cathline went into the book on 45 minutes for fouling Gifford. Jaden Sharman cleared Davies’ cross.

Soon after the break Samson Esan curled a strike high and wide. Sassi fouled Cook in Bognor’s half and went into the book on 52 minutes.

Eventually Bognor’s hard work paid off as Flannigan beat Sharman on the right before crossing. Odokonyero left it for Mongoy, who was waiting unmarked and smashed it high into the net on 59 minutes.

The Rocks pressed for a second before Pascal had a free header from Joyce-Dwarika’s corner but it flew wide. Cook received treatment from the physio after a clash of heads but he did return to play.

Flannigan was replaced by Robb on 76 minutes. Eddie Carrington-Alberdi found Sayoud but he skied his chance. Carrington-Alberdi had a shot of his own which was only just wide.

Bognor got their second on 80 minutes to seal victory. A neat headed flick-on by Leigh allowed Odokonyero to speed down the right. He got a low cross in and the ball fell to Gifford, who composed himself before slotting the ball low inside the post.

Charlie Bell replaced Odokonyero on 89 minutes before Carrington-Alberdi blasted a shot high over the bar from 20 yards in the final threat to the Bognor goal.

The Rocks head to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday (3pm).

LIAM GOODLEY

Bishop's Stortford 3 Rocks 1

Isthmian premier

Bognor couldn’t build on wins in two of their past three league games as they lost 3-1 at Bishop’s Stortford, with only a second goal in successive games by Jordy Mongoy to show for their efforts.

They went behind by two goals before Mongoy’s fine strike gave them hope. But an 86th minute goal from the hosts killed off the game and any hopes of a draw from the Rocks against a very physical side.

Nathan Odokonyero moved to the bench and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts started. James Crane was missing through work commitments.

Darren Foxley forced Amadou Tangara into a good early save.

Bognor had plenty of the play in the first half and often controlled possession but could’nt find the breakthrough.

And just when it seemed the sides would go in goalless at the break, Bishop’s Stortford went ahead on 45 minutes.

Diedrick-Roberts was beaten to the ball by Johnville Renee who managed to cut the ball back for Chris Harris, who fired in it with his first touch.

Ethan Robb replaced Jake Flannigan at right-back for the second half after Flannigan appeared to pick up a hamstring injury.

Just eight minutes into the second half Stortford added a second to leave the Rocks with a mountain to climb.

A quick pass through defence saw Harris in space and he cut it across the six-yard box. Bognor couldn’t clear and Frankie Merrifield poked it in from point blank range on 53 minutes.

Diedrick-Roberts had to receive treatment and he was replaced by Odokonyero on 56 minutes.

Bognor got one back as they responded well.

Dan Gifford received a decent forward pass by Robb and he turned before passing on the overlap to Mongoy – and his direct run allowed him to power a shot high into the top corner from a difficult angle on 63 minutes.

Bognor pushed for an equaliser and again had plenty of the play but couldn’t turn it into clear chances.

On 86 minutes, another costly mistake at the back led to the ball falling to Darren Foxley, who ran forward and shot low into the bottom corner of the net on 86 minutes.

LIAM GOODLEY

* Pagham edged a 1-0 win at home to Horsham YMCA on Satuday thanks to Joe Clarke’s first half strike.

In midweek they earned a creditable point from a 2-2 draw away to leaders Littlehampton Town. Jack Langford and Ross Edwards were on the scoresheet.

Pagham make the long trip to AFC Uckfield on Saturday.

* Selsey enjoyed a 4-1 win at home to Forest Row.

Owen Worsdell, Jack North (2) and James Henton were the scorers to take the Blues 11th in the table. They’re at home again this Saturday, their visitors Seaford.

Oakwood 1 Midhurst 2

SCFL Div 1 Cup

The Stags beat Oakwood for the second week running.

Their first goal arrived in the 12th minute when Oakwood cleared and Lewis Hamilton picked the loose ball up and scooped it over the defence, with Robbie Tambling volleying past Andrew Greaves.

Soon Marcus Bedford forced a mistake in the Oakwood defence. Tambling pounced and his shot beat Greaves with a covering defender clearing his effort off the line.

Oakwood drew level in the 34th minute, Harry Petty picking up the ball 35 yards from goal and his effort catching Stags keeper Josh Bird flat-footed.

Stags came flying out in the second half restoring the lead inside the opening minutes with some neat one touch passing.

Oli Kershaw played it into Tambling whose neat pass out to Kieran Carter led to a cross that picked out Bedford. His flick set up Harry Giles, whose sweetly struck shot went flying in.

In the 55th minute Carter forced Greaves into a full stretch save to his left from a well struck free kick from 25 yards.

Oakwood’s best chance fell to Phil Johnson, who cut in on the left and his curling effort was brilliantly saved by Bird.

Midhurst boss Andy Ewen said: “For the opening 20 minutes we were good value but we took our foot off and allowed Oakwood back in the game which was a bit sloppy.

“The lads responded well after the break and our second goal was a great move and finish. We were comfortable second half and it’s good to be in the next round.

“The next two league games are tough fixtures away to Billinghurst and Seaford so we’re need to up our levels.”

STEVE BONE

Worthing Town 2 Bosham 4

Div 2 Cup QF

Bosham arrived on Worthing’s Palatine Park 3G pitch confident of continuing their cup run. Bosham started brightly, pinning the Blues back with Kieran Hartley and Alex Barnes looking dangerous.

Jordan Jarvis was having a quiet time in goal for the Reds but home keeper, Aaron Howard kept out a deflected shot from Hartley.

On the half hour, the Reds got their noses in front through Bradley Miles, whose shot was deflected over his keeper’s head by Josh Brooks.

Bosham doubled their lead just before the break as Will Lintott, 30 yards out, looked up and placed an exquisite lob over Howard’s head.

After the re-start Bosham went further in front as Hartley’s firm finish at the near post made it three.

Worthing came back positively and a sweeping attack was finished off by the impressive Marcus Puddlatt.

Bosham re-stablished control and grabbed a fourth through Barnes’ neat finish to a move instigated by Marco Giambelardini.

There was still time for Kieran Howard to power home from a corner for Town.

In the semi-finals a tasty tie against Charlwood awaits. This week Bosham play a Sussex Intermediate Cup tie at Rottingdean.

ALAN PRICE

East Dean 1 Felpham Colts 4

WSFL Championship south

Felpham eventually cruised to a 4-1 victory – after a positive first half for the home side.

The game was evenly matched with both sides creating only minimal chances to break the deadlock.

Felpham went 1-0 up after a mistake at the back.

East Dean levelled when Brad Hounsome sent Brandon Williams away and he took on two players before curling the ball into the bottom corner.