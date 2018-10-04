Chichester City Ladies outfox Foxes and it’s five wins from six

Molly Clark’s goal was all Chichester City needed to take home the three points from a win over Loughborough Foxes.

Chichester returned to league action following a defeat to Coventry United looking to put things right.

Aaron Smith made three changes to the team with Gemma Simmonds, Laura Ingram and Tash Stephens starting.

Despite the distance they had travelled, it was the visitors who came out of the blocks quickest.

Clark struck the bar within minutes of the start and Widdows saw her header blocked by Amy Burle for the Foxes.

Cherelle Khassal forced a great save from Burle before Lauren Dolbear was called into action as a Loughborough shot had the keeper at full stretch.

Save of game was from Burle, who was caught off her line by Simmonds who lofted a shot from 30 yards towards goal – the keeper raced back and managed to block the ball on the line.

Dolbear was called into action again, blocking with her legs before captain Lauren Cheshire made a crucial challenge that saw Chi go on the counter-attack. Clark picked out Khassal just inside the box and she controlled the ball and struck a half-volley that found a Loughborough defender in her way.

It was a stalemate at half-time after both teams pushed and trying to gain control.

Chi hit the ground running in the second half as Clark popped up for her fifth goal of the season just two minutes from the restart.

Jade Widdows put a great cross into the box, Burle stretched to claim it but she spilled the ball and Clark pounced on it at the back post, beating the defender to put Chi deservedly ahead.

The side netting was rustling after a Clark free-kick and Stephens missed a great chance with a free header from Widdows’ perfect cross.

The Foxes looked for a way through and Katie McLoughlin smashed the ball towards the top corner but Dolbear got a strong hand on it, sending it out for a corner.

Substitute Sara Tubby timed a run well to meet a cross in front of goal, but curled her shot wide.

Tammy Waine and Tiffany Taylor in the middle of the City defence held firm with Dolbear comfortably claiming a long-range effort as the game entered stoppage time.

Clark looked for a second goal from a free-kick but didn’t worry Burle.

The win keeps Chi third in the table just a point behind leaders Coventry United.

Up next for Chichester is the rearranged home match against Cardiff City this Sunday.

Chi Ladies: Lauren Dolbear, Lauren Cheshire, Laura Ingram, Tammy Waine, Tiffany Taylor, Rebecca Barron, Molly Clark, Gemma Simmonds, Tash Stephens, Cherelle Khassal, Jade Widdows.