Chichester City Ladies see off QPR - with help of emergency goalkeeper

Tammy Waine ticked off a couple more accomplishments as the former striker defended, assisted and scored before stepping between the sticks in Chichester City Ladies’ 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Tash Stephens opened the scoring in the first minute before Lauren Cheshire added a second while Waine slotted home from the penalty spot.

QPR came back at Chi in the second half and City keeper Lauren Dolbear was sent off with 10 minutes to go, Waine put on the gloves, but the Hoops couldn’t find a consolation in Chi’s final home game and the penultimate match of the season.

Laura Ingram, Helen Ogle and Gemma Simmonds were called into the side and Chi flew out the traps against the Hoops and won an early corner but Stephens’ cross was headed clear.

Waine headed at goal but it was cleared off the line - only for Stephens to tap home, all within the first minute.

QPR won a couple of free-kicks and a Danielle Puddefoot set-piece was saved by Dolbear.

Ogle sent a free-kick just over the crossbar while a great effort by Lewry on the turn in the box was claimed by Gillian Kasirye.

Chi’s shots missed their intended target until a drive from Lewry was put out by Amanda Chimbima.

From the corner, captain Cheshire made it two as a glorious ball floated from the corner flew over Kasirye, too far forward, to nestle in.

Stephens and Lewry each nearly made it three before Anya Kinnane challenged Stephens from behind in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Without a goal all season, Waine was given the chance and the former Brighton and Lewes player sent Kasirye the wrong way to coolly slot in.

The second 45 started with Ingram having a header cleared off the line. Lewry met the rebound and Stephens tried to deflect it in but QPR conceded a corner.

Kasha Petit found the speed to run in behind but her volleyed shot found the City side netting.

Tiff Taylor, Dolbear and Cheshire denied the threatening Courtnay Ward-Chambers before a long ball from Waine ended in a one-on-one for Lewry who couldn’t beat Kasirye.

Katie Knell drove inside to find space to shoot, beating Dolbear but finding the crossbar.

Chimbima drove past three Chi players only for Waine to keep the midfielder out.

With 78 minutes on the clock, there was late drama as Dolbear claimed the ball outside her area with the visitors trying to pick out Petit on the long ball.

A free-kick was given and following a discussion between the officials the Chi goalkeeper was sent off.

Goalscorer Waine went in between the sticks for the remainder of the game, her first task defending the set-piece. Puddefoot hit the free-kick but a confident Waine claimed the ball.

The visitors couldn’t make the extra player count even to get a consolation.

The final whistle brought a fourth consecutive win, third consecutive clean sheet, three more points and a cemented top three finish.

Chi City: Dolbear, Cheshire, Waine, Taylor, Ingram (Bazan 56’), Ogle (Capel-Watson 76’), Simmonds, Barron, L Clark, Stephens (Tubby 67’). Unused sub: M Clark.