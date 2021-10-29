Chichester City, Rocks, Pagham, Midhurst, Bosham, East Dean, The Unicorn, Chichester City Women - all the latest football reports

Lewis Boughton makes a save in Pagham's shootout win over Snodland in the FA Vase / Picture: Roger Smith

Chichester City 1 Hythe Town 1

Isthmian south east

A first half wonder goal from Ethan Prichard looked to have given Chi all three points – until Jacob Gilbert popped up to spoil the party at Oaklands Park with an equaliser two minutes from time and extend Miles Rutherford’s men’s winless run to six games.

Chichester City Women celebrate a goal against Abbey Rangers / Picture: Neil Holmes

Prichard and Callum Overton replaced Kaleem Haitham and Tyrone Madhani and a minute’s silence was observed before kick off with respect to the recent passing of Carly Dalton, wife of Chi secretary Wayne Dalton.

In a sloppy opening Chi conceded a corner that Darren Oldaker fired into the side-netting before Frannie Collin and Ben Pashley duelled for the ball with the hosts’ centre back turning it out for a throw-in.

Miscommunication between Pashley and Lewis Hyde led to another early corner, cleared by Davidson, and then Alex Brown clattered Lloyd Rowlatt.

Collin, Charlie Webster and Kane Phillip linked up and Phillip fed a pass to Gilbert whose effort cannoned back off an upright and keeper Kieran Magee.

Skipper Jamie Horncastle and Emmett Dunn teed up Prichard, who curled a beautiful strike into the top right hand corner.

A lovely cross field pass from Horncastle picked out Ben Mendoza but there was too much on his delivery.

Hythe shot-stopper Will Godmon palmed Rowlatt’s attempt over the bar and dealt with a Rob Hutchings corner.

Hyde conceded a set-piece following a foul on Tom Walmsley. Oldaker’s delivery was dealt with easily enough by Magee.

Magee gathered a Nathan Gordon cross under pressure and a couple of minutes before the break Hyde steered an effort narrowly wide.

After the break Rowlatt found Prichard who knocked the ball round Liam Smith only for Godmon to clear.

Hythe brought on Noel Leighton and James Rogers before Overton’s header from Prichard’s cross failed to trouble Godmon.

Prichard elected to cross rather than take on Scott Doe and his delivery was too deep for Mendoza. Rowlatt and Overton hooked up next only for Prichard to jink into the box but overhit the ball.

Smith lifted a long ball on to the roof of Magee’s net with 20 to go.

Overton got booked in the 75th minute but Chi dealt with the free-kick.

Madhani, Chi’s joint top scorer, replaced Mendoza on 83 minutes and Magee pulled off his only true save of the match, diving down low to his right to deny Leighton.

Gilbert broke Chi hearts with his late long range leveller in the 88th minute.

Chichester don’t have a game this week but welcome Whitstable to Oaklands Park on Saturday week.

IAN WORDEN

Bosham 1 Rustington 5

SCFL division two

A hat-trick from Josh Irish was enough for leaders Rustington to bash Bosham.

Bosham welcomed Graeme Dowden back from injury but the Blues started strongly with some good early pressure on the Reds’ defence, although James Wilson and Harry Spicer did great work to keep the visitors at bay.

But after only nine minutes the pressure told when James Wotherspoon produced a calm finish.

Bosham showed decent surges from Kieran Hartley and Dowden but Billy Nash remained relatively untested in the Rustington goal.

On the half hour the Blues doubled their lead. A free kick was awarded, a little harshly, close to the corner of the box and Irish stepped up to whip an effort over the wall and into the corner of the net, leaving keeper Harley Redman no chance.

Hartley got Bosham back in it, showing great bravery to win the ball, escape tackles and get into the box before clinically beating Nash at his near post.

After the break Will Lintott and Joe Boschi had efforts on goal.

But just after the hour the Blues added a third – a corner was swung into the danger area and after a real scramble, Joe Oliver poked the ball goalwards and the linesman flagged that the ball had crossed the line.

With 20 minutes left a counter attack by Rustington was rounded off by a towering header from Irish from a lovely cross by Chris Darwin.

In the dying minutes, Irish sealed his hat-trick with a calm spot kick after a tired challenge in the box.

Bosham have no game this week and will look to rest limbs and regroup before their next outing with management still confident that things will turn around.

ALAN PRICE

East Dean 1 Harting 5

WSFL Championship south

East Dean fell to a 5-1 loss to Harting as the search for a first league win of the season continued.

Harting took an early lead inside two minutes with a header. Brad Hounsome equalised 10 minutes later after a brilliant knockdown by Aaron Freeman.

The Dean created chances but Harting retook the lead through a penalty. By half-time they added a third.

Harting ran riot throughout the second half and added two more.

Bowers & Pitsea 0 Rocks 0

Isthmian premier

A disappointing display from Bognor in Essex saw the Rocks fail to find the net in a goalless draw at Bowers & Pitsea - but the result does keep their unbeaten run going.

Just one good chance for Jordy Mongoy was all Bognor fans could get excited about in a game where the defences of both sides prevailed.

That made it nine games unbeaten in the league now for the Rocks, who sat sixth ahead of the midweek clash with Folkestone Invicta.

Young Harrison Brook got an opportunity in the Rocks starting line-up and Joe Dandy returned after being rested against Pagham.

Early on Craig Robson passed back towards Amadou Tangara but Bradley Sach caught them out by stealing the ball. His cross was poor and gathered by the keeper.

Joe Cook pulled out a great tackle before Quentin Monville’s looping throw was headed out by Ethan Robb.

Jake Flannigan stole the ball from Danny Norton before winning a corner that came to nothing. James Crane tripped Monville but Luca Albon’s free kick was easy for Tangara.

Mitchell Beeney dealt with a tricky Crane cross then Mongoy and Brook set up Nathan Odokonyero for a half chance.

Thomas Stephen wound his way into the box, beating two Rocks defenders, but his ball along the deck was hacked away by Crane.

Daniel Trendall turned his marker but after running inside the box he smashed his effort wide for the hosts.

Inthe second half Bowers’ Alex Bentley struck a tame shot at Tangara. Robb got a shot away from the edge of the box but it was saved.

Mongoy turned and hit the ball on the rise and it fizzed towards goal but Beeney and the crossbar denied him.

Brook was replaced by Charlie Bell on 62 minutes, and Bognor were having plenty of possession but found no killer instinct where it mattered.

Jamie Dicks sent a free-kick across the box but Callum Leahy missed his header completely.

Harvey Whyte replaced Robb on 77 minutes. Then Davies was booked for a challenge seconds later on Monville.

Crane pulled back Monville as he ran around him on the turn and received a yellow card. Cook bounced a header off his own bar from a cross with Tangara off his line before the goalkeeper gathered.

This felt like two dropped points by Bognor but it at least lengthened their unbeaten sequence.

LIAM GOODLEY

Rocks 2 Folkestone 4

Isthmian premier

Bognor fell to a 4-2 defeat to highly fancied Folkestone after squandering a two-goal lead at Nyewood Lane under the lights - their first league defeat since August. Women’s League.

They took the lead on eight minutes as Harrison Brook ran across the box before passing to Nathan Odokonyero, who hit it. It deflected to Jordy Mongoy on the back post to slot in.

Bognor got their second on 17 minutes. A quick move saw Brook find space in the box and he spun his marker before smashing home.

Folkestone were level, though, within five minutes. First David Smith crossed for Adam Yusuff to head beyond Amadou Tangara. Then Jordan Wright received a square pass and from 25 yards curled the ball in to make it 2-2.

Nine minutes after the break Folkestone were ahead. A quick free-kick was passed out wide to Alfie Paxman, who crossed for Smith to score.

Invicta got a fourth 11 minutes from time through Smith.

LIAM GOODLEY

Arundel 2 Pagham 4

Sussex Senior Cup

Arundel won a disputed penalty for handball in the 8th minute and Williams sent Lewis Boughton the wrong way.

The Lions levelled when Grant Radmore finished a good run and cross by Ryan Hallett. Radmore scored again on 39 minutes, drilling home a 30 yard free-kick, before Jamie Carroll scored a third.

The second half started with Max Davies scoring his first goal for the club straight from kick-off.

A silly mistake allowed Hawkins to score a simple effort to briefly put Arundel back in the match but the Lions went through.

try as they might they could get no closer.

Coach Richie Hellen said after the game: “I thought we played tremendously well tonight, moved the ball quickly and controlled the game from start to finish. A night where players who’ve not been getting the minutes needed and a few coming back from injury. Good to see Ash Hawkes, Jamie Carroll back and Jazz Rance building a return with growing form. Chuffed with Radmore and Max Davies scoring goals and playing very well. In the hat and a good night out for us all.”

PAUL DAVIDSON

Montpelier Villa 3 Midhurst & Easebourne 1

SCFL division one

Stags boss Andy Ewen said his side got what they deserved from their visit to face Villa.

“We’re built on hard work and real togetherness and we didn’t have that Saturday.”

– we should of been four or five down at the break,” he told us.

“We huffed and puffed for 20 minutes in the second half, got a goal back then conceded another, it was an easy day for our hosts.

“The lads were frustrated with themselves. These are good honest lads and they know that wasn’t acceptable and I know we’ll get a reaction at home to Billinghurst this Saturday,

“If you’d said we’d be where we are now after 13 games we would have taken that, so we’ll regroup and kick on again.”

Pagham 1 Snodland Town 1 (4-2 on pens)

FA Vase first round

Pagham’s penaltykKings pulled out another perfect shoot-out victory over a very game team from Snodland Town to move into the second round of the Vase.

The game was far from a classic, although both sides had plenty of chance.

Jack Langford rifled the Lions in front as early as the fifth minute finishing off a lovely pass through the middle by Ross Edwards.

Pagham’s early dominance only lasted until the 14th minute when Snodland equalised with a spectacular volley by Pat Bishden.

From that moment the game became somewhat scrappy with neither side managing to keep control of the ball for long periods.

On 21 minutes keeper Lewis Boughton had to make a spectacular save and right on half-time he was needed once again. These were not to be the last times he was able to show spectacular form.

The second half continued in much the same way as the first with half-chances at both ends but no end product.

Ryan Morey did pull a great save out of the Snodland keeper six minutes in and the returning Jared Rance was very unlucky to see his shot fly just over the bar. Boughton pulled out another tremendous save right at the death, but a penalty shootout it was.

This was when the referee, who’d not had a good afternoon, dominated the shoot-out, sending off one Snodland coach, booking three more and booking Boughton for who knows what.

Boughton watched Town’s first kick fly well over the bar and yet another first class save on their third gave the Lions all the chances they needed, and immaculate kicks from Langford, Edwards, Clarke and Barnes secured the win and a place in the second-round draw.

PAUL DAVIDSON

Sompting 1 Unicorn 3

West Sussex premier

Dan Simmonds scored twice as Unicorn showed they are a force to be reckoned with by knocking Sompting off the top of the table.

The former Bognor, Pagham and Wick striker is a cut above even the best defences at this level and his double sent the home side to their first defeat of the season.

Bognor-based Unicorn have yet to play on successive Saturdays because of Covid cases, the fuel crisis, bad weather and opponents being unable to field a team.

But manager Danny Towers said: “When we get a run of games going and produce performances like this we will make giant strides up the table. There won’t be many teams who will want to play us.”

Simmonds’ brace were the first goals he has scored for the Unicorn and he is yet to become their leading scorer.

That honour goes to former Wick defender turned striker Jake Hawker, who rounded off the fine victory with his fourth goal in three games.

Chichester City Women 4 Abbey Rangers Ladies 2

A 4-2 win against Abbey Rangers at Oaklands Park secured back-to-back wins, and moved Chichester City Women to sixth place in the Southern Regional Women’s League.

City took the lead in the sixth minute through Payton Howard converting an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area for obstruction.

City’s lead lasted only six minutes when a Rangers through ball caught the defence napping and the striker finished well past Simmonds.

City had numerous chances, but poor finishing meant they couldn’t regain the lead. Then on 36 minutes Rangers took the lead when a striker beat the offside trap from another good through ball, rounded Simmonds and scored into an empty net.

On 52 minutes City drew level. Good work in midfield drove the ball out to Howard, who squared to Gaby Hobday and the striker dragged the ball on to her right to hit a hard strike that gave the keeper no chance.

City had a Hobday goal disallowed for offside but took the lead on the hour mark through Katie Bundy. Hobday beat the keeper to the ball and squared it to Bundy who ran in front of two defenders and fired into a empty net.

City killed the game off in the 89th minute when Simmonds played a long ball which Hobday raced on to and lobbed over the keeper and into the net.

MARCUS LEE

* Petworth FC have a new under-seven team this season, coached by Dan Naldrett.

He is also sponsoring their kit through his firm Naldrett Roofing.

Petworth have five age group teams – u13, u12, u10, u9 and u7.