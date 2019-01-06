Chichester five points clear at top... Pagham held by Bears

Chichester City march on at the top of the Southern Combination League.

A 2-0 win at Loxwood extended their advantage to five points, with Newhaven now their closest challengers after Horsham YMCA lost again.

Pagham go close against Broadbridge Heath / Picture by Roger Smith

Gicu Iordache and Dave Herbert scored the goals in the first half as Miles Rutherford's men overcame the Magpies.

Pagham could only take a point from their clash with Broadbridge Heath, who held the Lions 0-0 at Nyetimber Lane.

In division one Sidlesham won 3-2 at Littlehampton while Selsey drew 0-0 at home to Steyning. Midhurst lost 4-1 at home to Oakwood.

In division two Bosham extended their nice recent unbeaten run with a late Andy Reynolds goal, added to an earlier strike by Alex Barnes, earning them a 2-2 draw away to Brighton Electricity.

Walsh and Muitt strike as Bognor see off Carshalton

Happy holiday for Blues

Get all the local football in the Observer - out on Thursday.