Chichester football girls enjoy first win under new bosses

Chichester City Youth girls’ under-12 whites had their first win under new management in a Europa League Cup match against Uckfield Grasshoppers.

Uckfield went ahead early on but the Chi girls were persistent and kept their heads up. Chi goalkeeper Poppy Blake made some fabulous saves and just before half-time Isobel Ford scored a lovely goal to level.

The second half featured both sides playing great football and battling for the win. Ford scored a second goal putting Chi in the lead. Uckfield had a few very good attempts but Blake stood strong in goal with fantastic support from the defence.

Your chance to win free travel to Brighton's FA Cup semi

With five minutes to play Lola Carruthers scored Chi’s third. Supporters and players were elated with the win, which showed grassroots girls football at its best.

Chi U12s: Tilly Sparrow, Bethany Turner, Olivia Ashton, Tali Strachan, Jasmine Terry, Olivia McIntyre, Lola Carruthers , Isobel Ford, Poppy Blake, Olivia Dickens, Maddy Halsey. Unavailable: Jasmine Meyer, Zahra Grace Saebi.

Send your junior football reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk