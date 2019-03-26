Chichester Ladies head to face Portsmouth Women - then it's off to Coventry

Chichester City now know how the end of their season will pan out after two postponed fixtures were slotted into the schedule.

The Green Army visit Pompey on Wednesday night (at Baffins Milton's PMC Stadium, 7.45pm) ahead of this Sunday’s visit to Coventry United.

QPR will now be their final home opponents of the season and will visit Oaklands Park on Sunday, April 28.

The two games now complete the line-up for Chi heading now into the final six games including the Sussex County Cup Final.

Pompey are third in the WNL southern premier before the match with Pompey, seven points off the top.

Chichester City Ladies' remaining fixtures:

Sun Mar 31: Coventry United (A)

Sun Apr 14: Watford FC (H)

Thur Apr 18: Brighton & Hove Albion Development (neutral ground, Sussex County Cup final, 7.30pm)

Sun Apr 28: Queens Park Rangers (H)

Sun May 5: Gillingham (A)

All Sunday games are 2pm kick-offs and home games will be at Oaklands Park.

