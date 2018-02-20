City and Pagham told: Cup final won’t be at Bognor

Chichester City and Pagham’s hopes of getting the RUR Cup final switched to Bognor have been dashed.

Many felt Nyewood Lane was the obvious place to play the final after the two local sides won their respective semi-finals, but the Sussex FA have insisted it will remain at its normal venue, their HQ at Culver Road, Lancing.

It will be played at Lancing on Wednesday, May 2 (7.15pm).

In a letter to both clubs, Nina Edwards, county FA competition secretary and football services administrator, said: “As you may know, the Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup final is one of 19 county cup finals, all of which are all played at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing.

“Aside of one year when the ground was being redeveloped, the final has been played here for 37 years.

“However, we are delighted to hear the final has created a lot of interest locally and that both clubs are looking forward to the final.”

* Pagham will face Brighton under-23s in the semi-final of the Sussex Senior Cup. They will play them at Lancing on either February 28 or March 6. Saltdean will take on Crawley Town in the other semi-final.