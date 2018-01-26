City ladies can’t wait to play again – Gills set to visit

Gillingham come to Oaklands Park on Sunday to face Chichester City Ladies in a rearranged fixture rained off just before the Christmas break.

City have been in fine form having lost only once in the past six games and have booked their place in the fourth found of the Women’s FA Cup.

Matt Wright’s side have picked up wins over C&K Basildon, Luton Town and Gillingham, scoring 15 goals in those six games.

The team will be bolstered with the return of Jess Lewry following her one-match suspension after seeing red in the second round of the FA Cup.

In the reverse fixture Chichester ran out 4-0 winners.

It’s a 2pm kick-off. Admission is £3 – under-16s get in free.

* Chichester City Ladies have announced a partnership with Promote Medical as the club begin to develop medical science elements at the club.

Promote Medical are an internationally-recognised sport medical company who provide support to Scottish and English Premier League teams and the British basketball team.

Chichester are excited to be working in tandem with Promote Medical to improve the medical support available to players on matchdays and throughout the season.

The equipment supplied by Promote Medical will allow City to meet the UEFA minimum medical standards.

As part of the partnership, Promote Medical will sponsor Alex Collighan.

* The Chichester City Ladies & Girls FC mobile app is now available to download to your smartphone.

People can get the latest news and fixtures to hand via the new app developed by Empire Web and Apps.

It will connect you with all the club’s social media accounts and you can get notifications that will alert you to all incoming news.

A calendar means you can keep up to date with fixture news for both the first team and the development squad, and you can purchase tickets for a match ahead of time.

City Ladies are working in partnership with Empire to develop the app and provide the best platform to engage with our fans.

Media officer Hayley Newman said: “Not many clubs are in a position like us to have an app available to download – it means that we can reach a wide market.

“It’s a great step forward for the club and the future of women’s football that we can have all of our content in one handy place for our fans to read and engage with.

“With the app there are no limits to what we can add on there as we continue to grow as a club you will see the app develop alongside our ever-changing media.

“I’m looking forward to working hand in hand with Empire to really push the Chichester Ladies app, the fact that our fans will be able to purchase tickets for home games on the app is fantastic as well!”

The app is available to download from the Google Play store by simply searching for Chichester Ladies. The club are working to have it readily available in the app store for iOS users.

If you can’t find the app on the app store, go to http://cms.blam.online/app/chichest

HAYLEY NEWMAN