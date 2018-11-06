Contrasting knockout fortunes for Chichester City and Selsey

Chichester City's hopes of a third great run in the FA Vase are over after they lost at home to Windsor and Eton - but Selsey can smell cup success after a 7-0 demolition of Oakwood.

Match reports below and see above for some pictures from the Chi City game by Daniel Harker.

Action from Chichester City v Windsor and Eton / Picture by Daniel Harker

Chichester City 0 Windsor and Eton 2

FA Vase second round

There will be no brush with FA Vase glory for Chichester City this season after they crashed out in a feisty second-round tie that saw the hosts reduced to nine players.

Miles Rutherford’s side have enjoyed success in the Vase in recent times. In 2016-17 they made the fourth round before losing to Buckland Athletic, and last year they went one better in a history-making cup run that took them to the last 16 – only to lose 1-0 when Cheshire side 1874 Northwich scored the winner in the 89th minute.

The FA Vase has been good to the visitors too – they were knocked out by runners-up Stockton Town in last season’s quarter-finals.

City went into the match on the back of four straight wins in all competitions. Rutherford made changes to the team that beat Steyning Town in the RUR Cup. In came Josh Clack, Ben Pashley and Gicu Iordache.

The home side forced a couple of early corners. Clack almost picked out striker Scott Jones but Hugo Sobte gathered.

The Windsor keeper had his defenders to thank when a fierce shot was deflected for another corner. Connor Cody was inches away from getting on the end of it after the ball was whipped over.

Kai Davies launched a long throw into the Chi penalty area but Dave Herbert got it back to Jordan Matthews.

On the half-hour Herbert fired an effort wide before Sobte palmed a shot by Clack round the post. Kieran Hartley made a great tackle to deny the visitors as they threatened on the counter.

In a frenetic five minutes before the break Chichester had a player sent off and conceded the opening goal.

Herbert’s challenge was far from reckless but going in two-footed gave the referee Dunn a decision to make and he brandished a red card.

Cody picked up a yellow for a tackle on Andy Ingram on the edge of the box. Dan Roberts latched on to the loose ball following Fabio Nunes’ set-piece and beat City’s October player of the month Matthews from close range.

Rutherford brought on Terrell Lewis for Rob Hutchings after half-time and pushed up left-back Martin.

Windsor made the advantage of the extra man pay, doubling their lead eight minutes in when Roberts cut the ball back to Matt Stockill, who finished clinically.

In the 61st minute Kaleem Haitham, on for Martin, linked up with Iordache who wasn’t far away with a drive.

There were half chances for Chi – then more controversy when Hartley was sent off following a consultation between the referee and one of his assistants.

In time added on Matthews, who’d kept four straight clean sheets before this match, pulled off two fine saves.

Chi travel to fourth-placed Newhaven in the SCFL Premier Division on Saturday.

Chi City: Matthews, Hartley, Martin, Axell, Cody, Pashley, Clack, Herbert, Jones, Hutchings, Iordache. Subs: Peake, Lewis, Anders, Ndlovu, Haitham.

IAN WORDEN

Selsey 7 Oakwood 0

SFCL Division 1 Cup

Selsey manager Daren Pearce was delighted with his young side’s 7-0 victory in the cup.

They beat Oakwood at home in the second round of the Division One Challenge Cup, with Remi Coates leading the way with a hat-trick.

Pearce had emphasised before the game the importance of bouncing back from their 1-0 defeat to Midhurst & Easebourne the previous Saturday.

He said after the win: “It was pleasing – the response was good. I was a little disappointed the week before, but the lads put it right Saturday and did really well.

“It is nice when you’re at home to bounce back. We had to wait a week, but we worked hard in training, and so luckily, the lads responded well and we had one of those games where everything we did came to fruition.”

Bradley Higgins-Pearce opened the scoring for the hosts before an own-goal doubled their lead five minutes later. Coates got his first three minutes into the second half and the Blues got their fourth and fifth through Lindon Miller and Thomas Atkinson.

Coates scored again in the 81st and 83rd minute.

Pearce made several changes to the side and was impressed with the players that came in.

He added: “We have got such a young squad and they should take credit for that, so it’s only going to bode well for the future for them. The more they carry on doing things like that, and performing well week in week out, it’s good for them.

“The game gave us a chance to have a look at some of the other lads as well, that have been patient, responded really well. They got their chance and they proved that what we know that they’re good enough to come into the squad if we need them to.”

Ninth-placed Selsey will travel to St Francis Rangers, who are at the foot of the SCFL division one table, in the league on Saturday.

MICHAEL HELLYER