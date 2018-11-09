Cup success for Chichester City youth sides

There's news of a derby win for Chichester City Youth under-16s and a cup triumph for Chichester City Colts under-tens in our latest youth football round-up

UNDER-16

Chichester City Youth 5 Pagham Youth 0

With an A Division Cup semi-final place at stake, Chichester knew they had to win the midfield battle to advance. They did just that in a resounding 5-0 win.

They opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Jake O’Brennan met a James Glanville corner and powered home a header. This soon became 2-0 when Sam Weller sent over a cross-come-shot which flew into the back of the net.

The second half was ten minutes old when a James Glanville free-kick was headed back across goal for Ralph Silverthorne to control and fire home.

Glanville then swung in another free-kick for O’Brennan to grab his second off his shoulder.

The Chichester defence kept the Pagham attack quiet with keeper Zak Cogger not having to make one meaningful save in the whole game.

The fifth came when Josh Mill found himself at the far post to meet a cross and score his first goal for Chichester.

A dominant win for Chichester was well reffed by Martyn Charndler.

Chichester: Cogger, Briant, Evans, O’Brennan, Silverthorne, Wells, Sutherland, Sanzen-Baker, W Glanville, J Glanville, Garnett, Weller, Dixon, Mill, Moth.

UNDER-TEN

Chichester City Colts under-tens continued their impressive start to the season with victory in the Arun & Chichester Youth Leagues Adur Cup final at Worthing Town FC.

Colts went into the game unbeaten so far this season and despite the early setback of going behind, they showed great character to fight back and win the cup with a 5-2 victory.

It was a terrific team performance with all of the boys playing their part in a tremendous game of football.

Scorers were Jamie Heard, Freddie Hunt, Kieran O’Flinn, Teddie Stairs and Caleb Lock.