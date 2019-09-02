Deadline Day / Here’s the biggest deals that could go through in the Premier League today: featuring Brighton, Arsenal, Tottenham & more.
The European transfer window shuts today and teams across the European leagues only have a few hours to complete their last-minute deals.
Here we look at the big moves that will or could be sealed today.
1. Florin Andone - Brighton to Galatasaray
Last played for Brighton against Southampton and was sent-off for a poor challenge on Yan Vallery. Turkish champions said talks for Andone started ahead of today's deadline.
2. Wilfried Bony - free agent to Brighton
There is much talk the former Swansea and Manchester City striker could boost Albion's attack. The 30-year-old is a free agent, having been released by Swansea in the summer.
3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Arsenal to Roma
Featured as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 north London derby draw with Tottenham, but has now travelled to the Italian capital to finalise his move.
4. Bobby Duncan - Liverpool to Fiorentina
Fiorentina are set to sign Liverpool's 18-year-old forward Bobby Duncan for �1.8m should the Premier League side decide to end his contract.
