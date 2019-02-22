Desi delight for Bosham - Dean downed at Petworth

Wins for Bosham. Petworth and the Unicorn feature in our latest local football round-up, with action from the SCFL division two, West Sussex League and the Sunday league.

Upper Beeding 1 Bosham 4

SCFL division two

Mark Desi came up with a superb double as Bosham turned a half-time deficit into a thumping win to leave Upper Beeding bemoaning their luck.

Bosham took full control and came away from the Beeding Recreation Ground with all the points in the bag.

The Reds had not been in action for several weeks but made a bright start with the hosts finding it difficult to muster early chances – and any that they did were shots from long distance that gave keeper Harley Redman no trouble.

Bosham were asking all the questions with Alex Barnes and Jimmy Ruston looking dangerous on the break but home keeper Dan Tuppen was in good form to deny them.

On the half-hour all Bosham’s good work was undone by a moment of magic by home skipper James Rowland. Having found space down the right he cut in an unleashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net – somewhat against the run of play.

The Robins got a stiff talking to by manager Tony Hancock at the interval and it did the trick as within a few minutes of the restart the Reds were level.

The Yellows failed to deal with a corner and when the ball was headed back into the danger area Desi flicked the ball expertly beyond the dive of Tuppen and in.

Just after the hour Bosham had the lead for the first time as Desi grabbed his second. Ruston pushed to the byline on the left side of the box and crossed, only to find Barnes snooping near the far post. His first-time drive was well saved by Tuppen but it fell to Desi, who prodded home from a yard out to give Bosham the lead.

Bosham could have added to their tally with Barnes and Ruston going close and Barnes netted their third with a low drive that squeezed under Tuppen and into the net, leaving the home keeper aghast.

Max Terry came on for Bosham but could only look on as Bosham needlessly conceded a late penalty – but Redman pulled off a sensational save to deny Rowland.

Danny Mullen, Bosham’s assistant manager and coach, made a cameo appearance in the dying minutes and was instrumental in setting the ball up for Terry to blast home in injury time to set the seal on an impressive win for the Reds.

This week high flyers Copthorne visit the Lane.

Bosham: Redman, Metherell, Briance, Clark, Reddington, Crabb, Barnes, Jarrom, Desi, King, Ruston. Subs: Terry, Mullen.

ALAN PRICE

Petworth 4 East Dean 0

West Sussex League Championship south

East Dean visited Petworth after a two week lay-off – and their lack of recent action showed in the performance.

Domonic Buckley made his debut for the Dean at full-back, one of seven changes.

Petworth grabbed a goal after 20 minutes which they deserved after Paul Cooper had made a couple of fine stops.

The Dean threatened a few times – Dave O’Donnell had a shot pushed against the bar by the home keeper and Andy Gould had a shot which went wide of the post.

New signing Buckley found himself with a half chance but failed to connect properly and it was 1-0 at the break.

At half-time the Dean were happy to have had some good possession which had been lacking in previous games. But soon after the break two quick goals put the hosts in control.

The Dean battled on and made a few changes and created some chances of there own. A Jack Silvester cross found Joby Oram but his header was saved, then Silvester should have done better at the back post from a Buckley cross.

Alex Smith pounced on an error at the back but his shot was saved. Petworth scored on the counter-attack late on.

Dean MoM was Jay Houghton.

East Dean play Petworth again – but at home – at 2pm on Saturday.

East Dean: Cooper, Buckley, Freeman, Reed, Houghton, Smith, Oram, Richards, O’Donnell, Gould, Dauya. Subs: Silvester, Millard, Kearvell.

Unicorn 6 Tally-Ho 0

Sussex Sunday Challenge Trophy

Unicorn are favourites in the hunt to win the Sussex Sunday Cup after chasing down and beating Brighton-based rivals Tally-Ho to reach the showpiece final.

Previous winners of the prestigious tournament for top Sunday sides in 2012, the High Street pub team made the most of popping up the road to play on the wide expanses of Bognor’s Nyewood Lane pitch.

They were put under pressure in the first 15 minutes but once Billy Nash fired in from 15 yards after Tally-Ho failed to clear a corner they were always in control.

Alex Barclay added a second following a clever turn and his shot was deflected in for a third before Brad Nixon, whose pace tormented the visitors all game, burst from his own half to tap in after rounding the goalkeeper.

Barclay added another after the interval before Tom Simmonds completed the scoring from the spot after Nixon was fouled.

“It was a brilliant team performance in front of a large crowd,” said Uni manager Dennis Barclay. “Jack Pearce kindly let us use that lovely pitch and the entire squad rose to the occasion.

“We now play another Brighton Sunday Division One side called Hassocks Fatboys in the final at Lancing on April 7 and we can’t wait.

“It would be something special for a Bognor pub side to win such a massive trophy for a second time in just seven years.”

The Unicorn could yet complete the treble – they are in pole position to win the Worthing and Horsham Sunday League division two title and they are in the quarter-finals of the league cup.

The Unicorn’s two Saturday sides are also enjoying success. The first team are hot favourites to win the West Sussex premier division and are still in two cup competitions while the reserves need a point from their final game to be crowned champions.