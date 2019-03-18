Dunn deal for Bognor as they prepare to tackle Brighton and bid to reach cup final

Canadian midfielder Emmett Dunn has signed for the Rocks ahead of the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final showdown with Brighton U23s at Nyewood Lane tomorrow.

Youngster Dunn has impressed boss Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake in training and he is now in contention to grab a place in the squad to face the Seagulls for the right to meet Burgess Hill Town in the final.

Dunn is dual-signed with SCFL Premier league leaders Chichester City and he scored on his first team league debut last week at Lancing.

Bognor manager Pearce says the game against the Premier League outfit's starlets hands his side the chance to repay supporters for their unwavering support during a topsy-turvy campaign blighted with injuries to key players.

Rocks warmed up for the cup clash with a 3-3 draw at Enfield Town on Saturday, earning a valuable point on the road to keep them in the Bostik Premier division play-off picture.

Bognor earned a share of the spoils despite being without the likes of leading marksman Jimmy Muitt, playmaker Doug Tuck and defender Calvin Davies. But Tuck is said to be in with a chance of being fit for the Albion encounter.

And while Pearce acknowledges his charges must find consistency to maintain the chance of promotion, he believes the cup game hands players the chance to show off their quality. He said: "There was a lot to like about the performance at Enfield while admittedly our defending could have been a lot better. But the players worked incredibly hard in very trying conditions with the gale force wind, and scored three goals to earn a point away from home.

"The players know they have to be on their game right from the off against Brighton and if individuals can bring out that extra bit of quality and retain the same work ethic there is every reason to believe we can win the game.

"Of course, Brighton will see the game as their chance of getting to a cup final at their home group, the Amex, so we know it will be a big test. But we are up for the challenge and we know just what it would mean to the supporters to get to a final. I think the fans have offered fantastic support to the team all season and it would be a lovely reward for them to have a day out at a cup final.”

Meanwhile, defender Corey Heath has left the club after an injury-plagued spell.