East Dean end season with celebration

East Dean FC ended their season with a in-house match and presentations at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane.

The game was refereed by chairman Tim Calloway and many of the club’s volunteers were there to see the match.

Awards were presented by main club sponsor Nick Dray from Smile Servicing and Repairs.

Daniel Richards won the player of the year and players’ player awards; top goalscorer for the second season running was James Ford, Sam Nicholson won the Mick Andrews award, supporters’ player was Nathan Freeman and managers’ player was Joby Oram. Miss of the season went to Zachary Dray and goal of the season to Aaron Freeman. The Sports Club Trophy went to Andy Pett.

Thanks on the night also went to volunteers, supporters and sponsors. Players will return to pre-season training in July.