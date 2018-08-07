East Dean footballers set for exciting season

Preparation for another exciting season has begun at East Dean FC as a more than 20 players attended the first pre-season training session.

Eight new players were among the squad and Paul Cooper took the session.

The high number that turned up prompted manager Peter Kearvell to get the squad playing a game, warming the players up nicely heading into upcoming friendlies.

In their first friendly the Dean hosted Clanfield from the Hampshire League, who were well into their pre-season programme and ran out 4-0 winners.

Many new faces were introduced into the Dean line-up and positives could be taken.

The Dean did have opportunities but were not clinical enough and they missed a penalty.

This Saturday East Dean host a Football for Cancer charity team (3pm).

* East Dean have a new website containing news about the club – see www.eastdeanfc.co.uk