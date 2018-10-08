Everybody needs a good Neighbour - and Pagham have one

Howard Neighbour’s hat-trick helped Pagham to their biggest home league win of the season as the visitors with the bulldog on their badge were left with their tails between their legs.

The Lions were 2-0 up within the first ten minutes, Neighbour striking home from a corner and Shane Brazil converting a Gaskin cross.

Pagham on the attack against Langney / Picture by Kate Shemilt

The visitors were doggedly taking the game to Pagham, some strength in midfield creating openings, with Billy Pout looking particularly useful.

But goal number three arrived on 21 minutes, Liam Humphries marking a rare start for the Lions with a well-taken effort.

Wanderers were still in it, Gary Ingram causing Pagham momentary problems with a fine cross into the Lions area.

James Binfield was again at his best in goal for the Lions, saving well on 26 minutes to deny the visitors. Langney looked likely to score but Neighbour was in position to clear the Pagham lines.

The visitors pinged a free-kick over the bar before Pagham could and probably should have made it 4-0 on 40 minutes as George Gaskin had clear sight of goal. At the cruicial moment Gaskin appeared to trip.

Ingram hit the bar for Wanderers before an injury scare for the Lions, with Humphries prone on the pitch, bought the first half to a close.

Pagham started the second half well and Raf Cuipinksi charged down a chance from Pagham skipper Ryan Davidson, while at the other end a goalmouth scramble ended with Binfield rescuing the Lions again.

The visitors hit the post while down to ten men. Ingram had gone down after a challenge, and had to go off for treatment.

When back to their full complement, Langney attacked Pagham’s goal, Pout almost scoring on the hour. Next on the scoresheet was Callum Overton as a run and cheeky chip over Dan Hutchins gave the Lions a 4-0 lead with nearly 20 minutes left.

Scott Murfin and Andy Chick replaced Johan Van Driel and Brazil. The fifth was Neighbour’s second of the game.

Controversy reigned on 81 minutes as Murfin was spoken to by the referee over a handball - when it seems the ball had hit Murfin’s chest. Neighbour finished the rout by completing his hat-trick to make it 6-0. Wandererers keeper Dan Hutchins could only stand and watch as the ball looped over him and into the back of the net.

Neighbour put one last shot over the bar before the whistle blew.

Pagham; Binfield, Wiggans, Cox, Davidson, Wollers, Humphries, Van Driel (Chick 68), Neighbour, Gaskin, Overton, Brazil (Murfin 68); Hendrick, Rowe-Hurst

Langney: Hutchins, Capon, Ingram, Simpson, Carter, Aleksandrov, Pout, Wilkinson, Rogers, Alexander; Crawford, Collier.

* Pagham host Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.