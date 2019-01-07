Ex-Bognor duo Demetriou and Robson help see off Leicester and Sheffield United in FA Cup

Former Bognor and Worthing defender Mickey Demetriou helped Newport County cause a huge FA Cup upset against Leicester - while another ex-Rock, Craig Robson, helped Barnet do the same to Sheffield United.

League Two Newport stunned the Premier League side at Rodney Parade as goals from Jamille Matt and Padraig Amond took them to victory.

Craig Robson was another defender who impressed at Bognor / Picture by Tim Hale

Demetriou, who played in central defence, has been with Newport since 2017. He started his career at Worthing, before playing for Bognor, Eastbourne Borough, Kidderminster, Shrewsbury and Cambridge.

The 28-year-old also played cricket locally for Findon and was part of their side who reached the National Village Cup final in 2007.

Last year, Demetriou helped Newport to victory over Leeds in the FA Cup before they also drew 1-1 at home with Tottenham but lost the replay 2-0 at Wembley.

Meanwhile another former Rock, Robson, who was part of the club's run to the FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016, helped National League premier outfit Barnet win 1-0 at Sheffield United.

Robson left Bognor for Dagenham and Redbridge before moving on to the north London team.