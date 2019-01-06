Ex-Worthing and Bognor defender part of Newport team to stun Premier League Leicester

Mickey Demetriou and his Newport County team are celebrating after dumping Premier League Leicester out of the FA Cup.

The 28-year-old defender, who was born in Durrington and played for hometown team Worthing and Bognor at the start of his career, completed the full 90 minutes as League 2 County secured a shock 2-1 third-round triumph over Claude Puel's Foxes at Rodney Parade.

Padraig Amond's penalty five minutes from time saw Newport into round four after Jamille Matt's first-half opener had been cancelled out by Rachid Ghezzal's leveller for Leicester on 82 minutes.

Defender Demetriou joined the Welsh club in January 2017 and featured in County's FA Cup triumph over Championship Leeds United last season.

Newport also took Premier League Tottenham Hotspur to a replay in the competition last term before going out at Wembley, with Demetriou playing in both matches.

The Durrington-born defender started his career at Worthing, spending three years at Woodside Road from 2006.

Demetriou then joined Bognor and spent a season at Nyewood Lane.

The 28-year-old made more than 100 appearances for Kidderminster Harriers after making the move in 2011.

Demetriou has also featured for Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and current club Newport in the Football League.

