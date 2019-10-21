FA CUP 1st ROUND DRAW: Who will Chichester City face next?

Cup fever has well and truly gripped Chichester. City player and PE teacher Ryan Davidson found out as much when he turned up for work at Chi High School for Boys today to be greeted by a group of pupils chanting 'Green Army'.

City's fourth qualifying round win away to Bowers and Pitsea has put them in with the big boys - they're in tonight's first round draw alongside 78 other teams, including the 47 who make up League One and League Two.

The draw is live on BBC2 from 7pm and is being staged at the home of Maldon and Tiptree FC - the only other step four non-league side alongside Chi City left in the competition.

City boss Miles Rutherford and keeper Steve Mowthorpe have been invited to attend the draw, while plenty of others in the City camp are gathering at the Oaklands Park clubhouse to watch - with a BBC South Today reporter and cameraman and of course the Chi Observer present to see who they draw and get instant reaction.

We'll update this page as the evening continues. In the meantime you can relive the drama of the win at Bowers and Pitsea and the amazing reaction to it in the links below...

