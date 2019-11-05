FA Cup heroics win Chichester City an award

Chichester City have won a performance of the month award for the second month in a row thanks to their FA Cup heroics.

The Isthmian League's Performance of the Month awards are sponsored by Supreme Trophies and Engraving and in October, boses say their shortlist was longer than ever. But after a great deal of discussion, they decided on the winners.

Among clubs in the south-east division, Chichester City got the vote.

A league spokesman said: "There seems to be a pattern forming here. Last month we gave this award to Chichester City for their FA Cup victory over Step Three Hartley Wintney, and this month we’re giving it to…Chichester City for their FA Cup victory over Step Three Bowers and Pitsea.

"Oaklands Park, you’re going to need a bigger trophy cabinet!

"It’s rather a long way from Chichester to Pitsea, but it must have seemed much shorter on the way back. Congratulations to the Green Army, who of course are already waiting for Monday’s FA Cup second round draw."

In the premier division, six wins out of seven for Bognor didn't catch the eye of judges and it was Carshalton who won the performance of the month gong.