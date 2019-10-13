FA Trophy run over as Chichester City lose at Barton

If any team could afford to lose one competition from the plethora they're involved in, it's Chichester City. Nevertheless they'll be disappointed to bow out of the FA Trophy with a 4-2 defeat at Barton Rovers.

A quickfire second-half double from Josh Clack proved too little too late as the Southern League side went through to the next round.

It leaves Chi to focus fully on the FA Cup and next weekend's fourth qualifying round trip to Bowers & Pitsea, where the huge prize of a place in the first round proper awaits the winners.

They're also in the Velocity Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup - having been drawn at home to Shoreham in the county competition - and have made a good start to life in the Isthmian south east division in their first season at step four.

But a good start is not something they made in Bedfordshire, where Nathan Tishikuna planted one in the top corner to give Rovers a 1-0 lead two minutes in.

Seven minutes before the break Lewis Thomas headed home to double Rovers' lead and it was 3-0 on 56 minutes when a fumble from the keeper allowed Connor Vincent to pounce and tap home.

Dean Dummett put Rovers 4-0 up with a shot from 20 yards on 65 minutes before Clack's double restored some respectability to the scoreline 10 minutes later.

Now it's all eyes on the trip to Essex in the FA Cup...