FA Vase: Pagham enjoy their stay at the Villa

Pagham comfortably went into the draw for the second round of the FA Vase with a 4-2 victory at Combined Counties Premier side Hanworth Villa in the shadow of Heathrow Airport on Saturday. Possibly their only disappointment was that they didn’t win by a greater margin.

As early as the third minute, the Lions started to assert their dominance when George Gaskin hit a skidding shot from the edge of the box that the Villains keeper Terry Buss managed to smother at the second attempt.

It didn’t take Pagham long to hit the front when, three minutes later, Andy Chick connected with a 30-yard drive that left the keeper with no chance as it roared into the top corner of the net.

Two more chances fell to the Lions but after 23 minutes, Hanworth Villa equalised out of the blue after striker Shadrac Malembe took advantage of some slack marking to tap in a high cross for 1-1.

Seven minutes later and Chick was back in the action when his long ball put Callum Overton through on goal and he made no mistake in putting Pagham back in front. Three minutes from the interval it was Overton again making the half-time score 3-1 as he took a ball from Gaskin, sped past his defender and once again gave the keeper no chance.

Early in the second half, the home side sprung another surprise when Malembe made it 3-2, tapping in following a scramble on the Pagham goal-line.

It was then Gaskin’s turn to dominate the game when, after a brilliant overhead kick floated wide, he put the game out of the Villains' reach taking an Overton cross into the area and despite a deflection watching his shot slide into the corner of the goal.

Pagham made a series of substitutions to rest some senior players and the game faded out with the result already settled, the only real excitement being a blockbuster shot from Ryan Cox that looked to be flying into the top corner before taking a deflection and going wide in the final minute.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans, Cox, Davidson, Wollers, Horncastle (Miller), Chick, van Driel (Humphries), Neighbour, Gaskin, Overton (Murfin). Subs not used: Hendrick, Williams.

* Pagham host Chichester City in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday evening at Nyetimber Lane.