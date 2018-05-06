Fantastic Felpham footballers have season to cherish

It’s been a season to savour for the young teams at Felpham Colts.

Nick Scott’s Colts under-tens’ team won the Barbary League Cup.

Pictured are – standing, Dave Checkley (assistant), Lennie Smith, Deion Williams, Joe Checkley, Isaac Glanfield, Nick Scott (manager); kneeling, Louis Andrews, Preston McDonald, Karol Mucha, Albie Scott. Not pictured but also involved was Jay Quin.

The under-nines are Cougar League Cup winners, finishing unbeaten in their group winning all their games, and scoring 11 goals without conceding.

They are also pictured – back, Max Fellows, Hayden Terry, Hayden Teyhan, Ollie Osborne, Rocco Dew; front, Harrison Wyatt, Ollie Checkley, Alex Postica-Hammond, Hayden Taylor, Reuben Strudwick. Managers Christian Dew and Jason Fellows

Meanwhile Felpham Colts Athletic under-nines are Ocelot League Cup winners, winning every game and scoring 14 goals along the way.

The under-nines are Cougar League Cup winners, finishing unbeaten in their group winning all their games, and scoring 11 goals without conceding.

Pictured are – back, Ronny Mountain, Aidan Creaven, Rhys Butfield, Mason Sergeant, Jordan Freyer; front, Josh Hedderly, Keigan-Lei Bain, Leo Glithero. Managers are Mark Creaven and Terry Sargeant

Last but not least come Felpham Colts under-eights, who are Goldfinch League Cup winners after their first cup run. They played five matches, winning four of them, and showed a positive attitude throughout.

Pictured are – back, Steve Gracey (manager), Jamie Grigg, Dan Geddes, Morgan Purdy, Fran Van Der Wee, Pete (coach); front, Ted Quinn, Charlie Gracey, Oliver Cambray. Not pictured is Liam Gaughan.