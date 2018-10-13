Find out who plays who in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup

The draw for the Second Round of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup has been drawn.
Ken Benham, Chief Executive of Sussex County FA drew the home teams, and Dan Bartlett, Football Services Administrator of Sussex County FA drew the away teams.
The following ties were drawn:
Whitehawk vs. Eastbourne Town
Horsham YMCA vs. Little Common
Storrington Community vs. Horsham
Crawley Town vs. Haywards Heath Town
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Lewes
Eastbourne Borough vs. Eastbourne United Association
Crawley Down Gatwick vs. East Preston
Worthing vs. AFC Uckfield Town
AFC Varndeanians vs. Littlehampton Town
Hailsham Town vs. Chichester City
Pagham vs. Selsey
Bognor Regis Town vs. Seaford Town
Shoreham vs. Three Bridges
Saltdean United vs. Hastings United
Bexhill United vs. Burgess Hill Town
Newhaven vs. East Grinstead Town
Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday 7 November 2018.