Five goals has Graham Potter off to a winning start as Brighton manager in Austria

Five different goal scorers helped new Brighton manager Graham Potter to a winning start in yesterday’s first pre-season match against FC Liefering at the Sportzplatz Bischofshofen.

Albion won 5-2 in Austria with first-half goals from Lewis Dunk, Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia, followed by second-half strikes from Leandro Trossard and Florin Andone.

Potter went with two seperate XIs for each half and used the 4-2-3-1 formation he favours for both. Anthony Knockaert, a £15m transfer target for Fulham, was included in the second half line-up.

Brighton first half (4-2-3-1): Button; Montoya, Burn, Dunk, Suttner; Alzate, Stephens; March, Gross, Locadia; Murray.

Brighton second half (4-2-3-1): Walton; Sanders, Duffy, Clarke, Bernardo; Propper, Kayal; Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh, Trossard; Andone.

“We had five different scorers and everyone chipped in, which is always positive,” said Potter, speaking to the club’s website after the match. “It’s still early and our international players only came back at the start of the week, but the whole group has been really good.

“Now we can move it forward back in England, I still have a lot of decisions to make and we still have a couple of players away too.

“But every day is another where you learn something more about the group, and that will have to continue into next week and beyond.

“I enjoyed it and it finished off what’s been a really good and positive week out here in Austria,” he continued.

“We’ve come through it without any injuries and we’ve fielded two different elevens as well, so it’s nice that everyone’s got some game time today.”

Albion winger Jahanbakhsh, who claimed two assists against the Austrian second division outfit, was also satisfied to conclude their week’s work in Austria with victory.

“After having such a good training camp this week, we felt it was important to finish it off with a win.

“We tried to begin to do what the manager has asked from us, and I think it was a good friendly game from us.

“The lads in the first half did a great job and then we came on after the break to finish it, so it’s all positive for everyone to get some minutes.

“I started back here on Monday and came back a bit later, so we had a few days extra,” he added.

“We had a good break; I saw my family and it was refreshing to go and see them ahead of the new campaign.

“I will now try to give everything in every day to give my best for the team.”

Brighton return to the UK and continue their preparations for a third season in the Premier League with friendlies against Crawley, Fulham, Birmingham and Valencia. They kick-off the season on August 10 at Watford.

“We’ve got another week of training next week and two games in as many days on Friday and Saturday, so they’re more opportunities from our perspective,” said Potter.

“It means more minutes and more information, as well as more thoughts about which combinations work.

“At this stage it’s about avoiding injuries and working together as a group, and that’s what we’ve had so far.”