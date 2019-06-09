Follow Felpham Colts - and tell us about your six-a-side fun

It's six-a-side tournament season for youth football clubs - and we want to feature your events and triumphs in the Observer and on this website.

Last weekend Felpham Colts held their 22nd annual tournament, hosting 182 teams from across Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

Action from the Felpham tournament / Picture by Colin Farmery

As we reported last week, the tournament was a great success over a glorious weekend and it was a delight to see so many children playing football.

You can see a selection of pictures from the event, taken by Colin Farmery, in the slideshow, above.

Meanwhile we want to hear from you if you are hosting a six-a-side tournament or if any of your teams have been to one. We want to feature a selection of reports and action and team pictures from as many tournaments and clubs as we can this summer.

Email - in advance of the event if you can - steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk with tournament details, or with reports and pictures afterwards.

Happy footballing!

Felpham sixes are a big success

Awards for Chi City ladies and girls