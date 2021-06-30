Football and fun planned on day Selsey take on Worthing

Selsey FC host a charity day and a friendly with Worthing on July 10

There’s free coaching from 11am to 1pm from Worthing FC boss Adam Hinshelwood, Paul Cooper of 1-2-1 Coaching and Sadie Blakeley, Chichester & Selsey Ladies manager.

Boys and girls aged five to 14 are welcome.

To book a place, please email [email protected] or call 07807 232540.

There’s then a 3pm kick-off for a friendly between Selsey and Worthing.

The bar will be open and there will be a barbecue, other refreshments and a raffle. All welcome!

Proceeds from the day will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Meanwhile, Selsey FC’s annual meeting will be held at the club on Monday, July 26.

The club are looking forward to a busy – and hopefully normal season – with the first team again competing in division one of the Southern Combination League.