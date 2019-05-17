Former Bognor loanee released by Pompey

Dan Smith - who spent more than half the 2018-19 season on loan with Bognor - has been released by Pompey.

Smith was a hit at Nyewood Lane - scoring 12 goals to aid their Bostik premier promotion push - before Pompey moved him on to a new loan with Cork City in early spring.

Smith's departure from the Rocks camp came at the same time as leading scorer Jimmy Muitt was injured, dealing a massive double blow to their hopes of a play-off spot, something they ended up falling well short of.

Smith is one of two players released by Pompey as they reveal their retained list - utility man Dion Donohue being the other.

The 19-year-old, who played up front for Bognor but has been used wide and even as a full-back by Pompey and their academy team, is now likely to look for a new deal at a Football League or National League club.

He is the second ex-Rocks loanee released by Pompey in recent weeks - midfielder Freddie Read suffered the same Blues fate.

But two others used by the Rocks and who played in the Sussex Senior Cup final win over Burgess Hill - forwards Brad Lethbridge and Leon Maloney - have both been kept on at Fratton Park, leading some to speculate one or both could be back at Bognor on loan next season. Lethbridge scored ten league goals for the Rocks.

Bognor have this week bid farewell to winger Mason Walsh - set for a move to the USA in a bid to turn pro Stateside - and left-back Joe Tomlinson, who had been on a season-long loan from Brighton but who has not been retained by the Seagulls and, like Smith, will now be looking for a new club.