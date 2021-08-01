Former Bognor pair score to defeat old club at the Nye Camp

But a fine equaliser on 38 minutes by Nathan Odokonyero would have given Robbie Blake and Jack Pearce something else to ponder in their search for another striker for the season ahead.

Bognor had a full bench, including a retuning Gavin McCallum and Jordy Mongoy. Bognor favourite Amadou Tangara made his return from abroad in goal and there was another spot in the squad for Phil Brown who had impressed in the game at Littlehampton Town.

The impressive Wanderers side including many old faces from past Bognor teams with Kane Wills, Sam El-Abd, Fogden, Jason Prior and Rutherford all playing but Jimmy Muitt was missing on holiday.

Matthew Briggs got an early cross in for Dorking but it flew over Tangara's goal as Dorking started brightly. A chipped pass found Fogden who ran on beyond defence and from an awkward angle lofted the ball over Tangara but the ball bounced wide of the left post on six minutes. Mongoy was in the box when Odokenyero and Brown combined before the latter crossed. Though the ball bounced harmlessly wide.

Briggs ran on to a through ball but Tangara blocked his advance and attempt. Tangara did have to receive treatment after the brave block and got hurt in the incident. Odokonyero did well to combine with Charlie Bell who crossed it low into the area but he was denied by Lee Worgan in the Dorking goal. Luke Moore latched onto a corner clearance before shooting low and forcing a comfortable save from Tangara. But Bognor went behind as Jason Prior played it square to Fogden who tapped in from close range on 18 minutes.

Brown found Mongoy with a pass. He ran inside before letting fly and forcing a parried save from Worgan away for a corner inba great move for the Rocks. Odokonyero had a curling shot from outside the box denied easily by Worgan on 26 minutes before Briggs cross along the area was denied by Tangara at the opposite end. Odokonyero did well to combine with Mongoy on the break and he did all the hard work before breaking through on 30 minutes. Twisting and turning his marker he got through into the area but was bravely stopped by Worgan.

Bognor surged forward and were unafraid in attack. Joe Dandy got Bognor on the offensive bringing possession forward. The ball was played forward to Odokonyero who neatly turned his marker, before firing it low and in with his left foot on 38 minutes from the edge of the box. HT 1-1

Wholesale changes came after half time for Dorking and on 49 minutes for Bognor as Chad Field was the only sub remaining on the bench for Bognor. But Dorking took the lead when a swift cross from the right found the head of Fogden who diverted it low into the net beyond the outstretched Tangara on 51 minutes. A long throw was headed out by Craig Robson in the Bognor area as the hosts were taking a while to settle into the game after all the substitutions.

Joe Cook had to be replaced by Chad Field after taking a nasty knock, on the physio’s advice.Jason Parish did well to head it in off a deflected cross after a great passing move but he was called offside. Kayne Diedrick-Roberts won a freekick just outside the box but his dipping and direct attempt from the set play whizzed narrowly over the bar on 71 minutes. Field did well to pump the ball forward which saw Parish win a freekick. But Ashton Leigh's cross was headed away.

A fierce cross from the right by Dan Gallagher saw Alfie Rutherford pounce on the back post to head it down and into the net on 75 minutes, extending Dorking's lead. Leigh clashed with fellow teammate Farr who appeared to be knocked out on the pitch. The physios from both sides rushed onto the field to tend to him. He had to be stretchered off on 84 minutes. After full time it was clear that he had a swelling above the left eye but didn’t need an ambulance.

Parish played it back to Madhani who struck his shot low off a defender and then sub goalkeeper Slavomir Huk pushed it around his post acrobatically on 88 minutes. Leigh sprung Bognor on the counter and found Diedrick-Roberts with a pass through defence but as he sped through he leant back and steered his attempt over the bar.

Bognor had no extra time to play through and the final whistle ended this one after 90 minutes. A positive display from the Bognor team against higher league opposition who are favourites to win their league. The last pre-season fixture sees Chichester City take on the Rocks at the Lane on the rescheduled date of Monday, August 9 (7.30pm).

Rocks: Tangara, Davies (Farr 78), Crane (McCallum 49), Dandy (Diedrick-Roberts 49), Cook (Field 64), Robson, Brown (Madhani 49), Robb, Odokonyero (Leigh 49), Bell (Mendoza 49), Mongoy (Parish 49)

