Former Premier League defender boosts Chichester school tournament

More than 100 under-11 boys played in the IAPS seven-a-side football qualifying tournament at Westbourne House School.

Teams came from from Westbourne House, Highfield School, Bedales Prep School, Portsmouth Grammar Junior School, Aldro School, Ardingly College, Dorset House School, Bournemouth Collegiate School, Hampshire Collegiate Prep and Twyford School.

Action from the Westbourne House School tournament

Westbourne House organised the event and tournament organiser Gideon Sutcliffe was delighted to welcome referees from University of Chichester and Jason Dodd, a former Southampton player and now head of football at Winchester College.

Dodd said: “This is what football is about - loads of children, loads of matches and everyone enjoying the game with smiles on their faces in spite of horrendous weather. It’s great to see such enthusiasm on the pitch and friendly support from the parents. Congratulations on a fabulous tournament!”

In the mud and the rain Aldro School won the tournament and Dorset House School were runners-up.

Sutcliffe said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome ten schools to Westbourne House to play fast and furious seven-a-side football in a fiercely contested but friendly tournament. Well done to everyone who took part.”

UNDER-11

Chichester City Colts U11 continued their impressive unbeaten start to the season winning the U11 Amber League Autumn Cup.

Victories against Worthing United Strikers and Barnham Trojans, aided by a stunning comeback to draw with Ferring Brazalian Masters, left the destination of the cup in Colts hands with them needing two more victories from their remaining two fixtures.

Previous postponements through poor weather resulted in the Colts needing to play the two games in just over 24 hours. Despite the tight schedule, the players did not disappoint and Colts emerged from both games against Felpham Colts and Selsey with narrow victories.