Former West Ham star admits he tried signing Arsenal striker for Sunderland - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Former West Ham star Paolo Di Canio has revealed he tried to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Sunderland in 2013.

The 50-year-old, who managed the Black Cats for just 13 games, was speaking on Sky Sports Italia.

Di Canio claimed that he had recommended the Gabon striker as a potential option.

However, the former Sheffield Wednesday man was left frustrated as the club's hierarchy baulked at his €13m asking fee - instead opting to spend £6m on Jozy Altidore.

In other Sunderland news, ex-fans favourite Yann M'Vila could be on his way back to England with West Ham United.

The ex-loanee helped the club retain it's top-flight status in 2016 but then Black Cats chief executive Martin Bain opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

Now, L’Equipe – via Get French Football News – claims that West Ham have made an approach to sign M’Vila from Saint-Etienne.

The Hammers have reportedly made a ‘concrete’ approach for him ahead of the summer.

The EFL is due to rule on the potential 12-point deduction for Blackpool today.

Under EFL rules, the appointment of a court receiver is deemed ‘an insolvency event’, in the same way administration is, and carries the threat of a 12-point penalty.

The club’s new board has provided the required financial information for the EFL to make a decision and remains hopeful the deduction won’t be applied.

You can read the full story with the Blackpool Gazette HERE.

In League Two, Port Vale boss John Askey believes the club can attract loan players from big clubs.

Askey is likely to dip into the loan market this summer from Premier League and Championship clubs.

The Vale has helped Aston Villa full back Mitch Clark excel in League Two while Nottingham Forest left back Adam Crookes has also impressed since signing in January.

"I think the way that we play encourages teams to loan players out to us," Askey told Stoke On Trent Live.

"The bigger boys want teams who get the ball down and play, so I think that will help in signing future players."

Notts County have been given time to complete the sale of the club after a winding-up petition was adjourned by the High Court until June 5.

Magpies owner Alan Hardy announced last week he was close to selling the club, who owe HM Revenue and Customs £200,000 in unpaid taxes.

“We have been given until June 5 to settle our debt to HMRC,” the League Two club posted on Twitter.

“At a High Court hearing (on Wednesday), the judge adjourned the case in order to allow sufficient time for the takeover of the club to be completed.”