Former Worthing midfielder completes Chichester City switch

Ross Edwards has joined SCFL Premier Division outfit Chichester City.

The ex-Worthing midfielder left Woodside Road earlier this month following battle with injuries but has now been snapped up by two-divisions lower City.

Chichester City said in a tweet they hope to have Edwards 'in contention very soon' as they look to reach Bostik League level this term.

When leaving Worthing, Edwards said: "I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone that’s been involved with Worthing whilst I’ve been at the club – from the youth team to the first team everyone’s been class, especially the fans. Best of luck for the future!”

Have you read?

Worthing FC pair 'wish the club all the best' as they announce departure

Worthing can't afford FA Cup hangover - Hinshelwood

Double win weekend maintains Worthing Thunder's unbeaten start