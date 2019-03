But there is still plenty to play for up and down the country. Here we have complied a list of teams across Sussex with the best home records so far this term. Sides from National League South, Bostik League and Southern Combination League Premier Divisions have been included. Why not check out where your team ranks? All statistics are correct as of March 13.

1. 11. Burgess Hill Town - Played: 17 Points: 14 It's been a season of struggle for Burgess Hill who sit bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division. They also have the worst home record in that league this term, having won four times in front of their supporters all season. Picture: Chris Neal freelance

2. 10. Three Bridges - Played: 14 Points: 15 Bridges, who are in a Bostik League South East Division relegation scrap, have won five but lost the rest of their home matches so far this campaign. Picture: Darren Crisp freelance

3. 9. Whitehawk - Played: 17 Points: 16 Whitehawk have been resurgent in recent weeks and climbed out of the Bostik League Premier Division relegation places. Yet they'll be looking to improve on the three wins they've managed at The Enclosed Ground to date. Picture: Tommy McMillan freelance

4. =8. Worthing - Played: 17 Points: 20 Worthing may be on the cusp of the Bostik League Premier Division play-off places but home form has been an issue. A return of five wins at Woodside Road this season is not enough. Picture: Stephen Goodger freelance

