From Bognor to Hibernian - Block's journey is complete

Hibernian have today announced the signing of Tommy Block after the finishing touches were put to his move from Bognor.

The midfielder, 18, joins after a successful trial in December, and will be part of the Hibernian Development Squad after moving from Nyewood Lane.

He put pen to paper on Friday and is now excited to grasp the opportunity at Easter Road.

Block told the Hibs website: “I’m delighted the move has been completed. I’ve been given a fantastic chance and I am determined to work hard and make the most of it.

“Coming here on trial was a great experience – it gave me a taste of what was possible and a realisation of what I now need to do.

“It’s a great group to be coming into – the Development Squad obviously won a couple of trophies last year and you can see in the first team the number of players making the breakthrough and establishing themselves.

Tommy Block with his family at Easter Road / Picture by Hibernian FC

“That gives an incentive to me and the others to put in the work and hopefully progress to that level.”

