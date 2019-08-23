From Brazil to Bognor - Hensel links up with Rocks

Get ready for a bit of Samba beat at Nyewood Lane, thanks to Rocks' latest capture Victor Hensel.

Bognor manager Jack Pearce has swooped for the Brazilian attacking midfielder who has penned a deal having switched from Miami Dade FC in America.

Hensel has been training under the watchful eye of Pearce, Robbie Blake and Neil Cockcroft over the summer and the South American has impressed the management team sufficiently for them to snap him up.

The 21-year-old, who spent two seasons with Miami and is the club's second-ever highest scorer, met with Bognor general manager Simon Cook last night to put pen to paper.

Portsmouth-based Hensel, who was born in Sao Paulo, told the Observer: "I am excited to sign with the club. I came on vacation to England and loved it here and so I decided to try to make a career here in football.

"My agent has contacts here and one of them knew Jack and recommended that I come here to see how things worked out. I am happy to be here and can't wait to try to help the team. I was with Miami for two years and it was a great experience. Now I want to do well for Bognor."

Boss Pearce says the addition of Hensel to the squad signals the intent at the club. He added: "Victor has been training with us for a good few weeks and he has shown a sharpness in training and a willingness to integrate. You can never have too much quality in your squad. We look forward to working with Victor to get him ready to be able to make an impact in the side over the season."

Bognor head to West Sussex rivals Worthing on Bank Holiday Monday for an Isthmian Premier Division clash but it is thought that the game comes too soon for Hensel to be involved in the squad.