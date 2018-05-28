GALLERY: Pagham players rewarded for super season

Pagham FC's presentation night at the Nyetimber Lane clubhouse was well attended by all the senior sides plus both the under-15s sides.

Awards were handed out to reflect a very successful season for the club, whose first team pushed for the SCFL premier title and whose reserves and under-21s both won silverware.

Winners galore at Pagham's awards night / Pictures by Roger Smith

It was a good night for Scott Rafferty, picking up four awards, while Dan Simmonds got twp. James Binfield was once more voted Supporters' Player of the Year for the first team... for the fifth year in a row.

The evening also included a disco and a barbecue on a lovely warm evening.

Senior winners were...

Under 21s

Top Goalscorer Jack Parkinson

Supporters' Player Jack Parkinson

Players' Player Scott Rafferty

Manager's Player Joe Jones

Reserves

Top Goalscorer Scott Rafferty

Supporters' Player Scott Rafferty

Players' Player Scott Rafferty

Manager's Player Mike Gilchrist

First Team

Top Goalscorer Dan Simmonds

Supporters' Player James Binfield

Players' Player Ryan Davidson

Managers' Player Dan Simmonds

Youth Player of the Year James Thurgar

Club Man of the Year Eric Nunn

Final win for young Pagham champs

