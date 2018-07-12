Gaskin heads list of Lions arrival for new campaign

Nobody can deny that Pagham FC had an excellent season last time out.

Third in the league, with more than 100 goals for only the second time in their 115-year history, a cup final appearance and another semi-final place.

Even the club’s other teams got in the act with both the reserves and under-21s winning a trophy apiece. But somehow it was a question of so near and yet so far.

The club management, all returning from last season, will be hoping for just a bit more this time around.

Some astute signings in the summer should certainly help push them towards their targets.

Much-travelled goalscorer George Gaskin joins to form a potentially devastating front two with 47-goal Dan Simmonds. To back them up, club legend Scott Murfin has re-joined from Chichester and two other returnees, Liam Humphreys and big defender Harry Williams, will be back at Nyetimber Lane.

Adding to the list of newcomers are Mitchell Hand, who like Gaskin comes in from relegated Littlehampton, and East Preston winger Hayden Hunter.

Several players have also left the club, for various reasons, including fan favourite Callum Overton.

The biggest blow will be the loss of Ryan Davidson and Lloyd Rowlatt, who have both signed for Portsmouth based Evo-Stik league side Moneyfields.

There is however some hope that both will be back, depending on how well it goes at their new club.

But one thing is for sure, the Lions will be back in August, and they will be roaring.

Fans are urged to get down to Nyetimber Lane and visit the newly refurbished clubhouse and be a part of the action.

PAGHAM’S PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Sat July 14 Steyning Town CFC U23 A 1pm

Sat July 14 Steyning Town CFC A 3.30pm

Tue July 17 Fareham Town H

Sat July 21 Crowborough Athletic H

Tue July 24 SelseyA Sa July 28 Hamble Club H

Tue July 31 Whitehawk H

