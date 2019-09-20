Graham Potter wary of the Andy Carroll factor as ‘old school’ striker set for second Newcastle United debut

Brighton manager Graham Potter believes returning striker Andy Carroll will boost Newcastle’s strike force and lift the home crowd at St James’ Park.

Carroll, 30, is available for selection for United manager Steve Bruce for the first time following his summer arrival from West Ham.

Potter said, “I imagine it’s a big boost having someone of his quality. It’s a different option. There are not too many like for like players like Andy Carroll around.

“He gives them an option but I have been impressed with how their front three have combined and played.”

Bruce is delighted the striker has recovered from a long term ankle injury. “We knew Andy wasn’t going to be right for a while, but it gives us better options in the forward areas.

“We all know if Andy stays fit he’s a wonderful centre-forward. A bit old-school, but of his type I don’t think there’s been anybody better in the last eight or ten years when he’s been playing. A fit Andy Carroll will be great for us going forward.

“It’s not the young Andy Carroll any more, it’s an experienced Andy Carroll. When we were signing him, it was a case of can he be a help in the dressing room.

“He knows what it’s like to play at this club and the demands of the club, in that respect he’s been terrific. We’ve seen a upturn in training because he’s been out there too, he’s given everybody a lift.”

Martin Montoya will be available for Brighton having missed the 1-1 home draw against Burnley due to tonsillitis.

Brazilian Bernardo is struggling after picking up a knock in training and Saturday will also be too soon for Ezequiel Schelotto (knee). Midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder) could be in contention.

Leon Balogun (groin) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh) returned from international duty with minor injuries but Leandro Trossard remains absent with a groin problem.