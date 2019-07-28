Great Britton nicks Pagham a win over Deportivo

Pagham stormed back from 2-0 down to record their second consecutive pre-season success, this time against opposition from the Combined Counties League, Deportivo Galicia (London).

The visitors arrived at the coast looking very big and scary, but the young Lions side, already missing a few ‘regulars’, would have none of it and simply outplayed their opponents in the second half.

It started well for the home side who didn’t deserve to go a goal behind in the 11th minute, before spending the rest of the half pressing Depor, looking for an opening.

They had their chances, Cian Tilley coming closest, his header stopped by a flying save by the Depor goalie, but overall the away team deserved their half-time 1-0 lead, having a goal disallowed for offside and another shot cannoning back off the post.

A setback just before the break for Pagham as George Cody became the club’s first incumbent in the sinbin for ten minutes.

It was to everyone’s surprise in the 48th minute when Deportivo increased their lead when a horrible deflection presented the ball to a Depor forward who made no mistake from ten yards.

Cody made up for his earlier transgression when he pulled one back for the home side, a flying header finishing off a lovely run and cross by Scott Rafferty.

Two Pagham long-shots flew just wide before trialist Daniel O’Brien struck home a cross from George Britton to pull the teams level, followed just two minutes later by Cody tapping home a ball into the box by Rafferty for a 3-2 lead.

With just three minutes to go the Londoners drew level again but just as the Lions seemed to have thrown it away, Britton smashed home the winner to give his side a deserved victory.

Pagham; Jake Miles, Seamus Tilley (James Henton), Scott Rafferty, , Scott Slaughter, Tom Lyne (Nathan Da Costa), Matt Searle, Archie Thorpe (Dave Beaney), Mozzie Albar (Lewis Jenkins), Cian Tilley (Daniel O’Brien), Harry Prisk (George Britton), George Cody.