Green leaves Bognor just weeks after rejoining

Stuart Green has cited family reasons as he leaves the Rocks just two games into the season.

The attacking player's return to Nyewood Lane for a second spell was widely welcomed by fans when it was announced in the summer. He'd become a fan favourite in his previous spell at the club between 2014 and 2016.

But Green said on Friday on Twitter: "Unfortunately due to family reasons I have had to leave @rocks1883. I wish you all all the best. Greener."

Bognor general manager Simon Cook said it was disappointing to lose the services of such an industrious player. He added: "It's a real shame but, of course, we fully understand and accept Stuart's decision. It goes without saying that we thank him for his time with us and we wish him all the best for the future."

It's another blow to bosses after midfielder Freddie Read decided to head to the United States for a college football apprenticeship.

Better news came ahead of today's (Saturday) trip to Wingate andFinchley, though ... defender Joe Dandy and midfielder Doug Tuck are both back in the squad as Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's men hunt their first win of the season.