Happy at Hassocks: Chi City notch another big win

The sending-off of Hassocks’ captain helped Chi City on their way to another fine away win as they notched a 4-0 success at Hassocks in the SCFL premier.

Striker Scott Jones was out of the starting line-up with a niggly injury while club captain Jack Lee was an unused sub, having missed the past two games through suspension.

Chi welcomed back Lorenzo Dolcetti and started well and put Hassocks under early pressure. Hassocks found the tempo of the game tough and many players were warned by the referee early on. The Hassocks captain was cautioned early on for an infringement which proved costly later.

Josh Clack gave City the lead through a well-taken goal set up by the influential Scott Murfin. Chichester started to pile on the pressure and Hassocks had to defend well.

The turning point came as the Hassocks captain was sent off for his second caution after he prevented Chi from taking a quick throw.

Chi started brightly in the second half and they introduced Fuzz as left-back early on in place of the injured Ellis Martin.

Josh Clack gave City the lead through a well-taken goal set up by the influential Scott Murfin.

Dolcetti scored the goal of the game, hitting the top corner with a sweet strike from 25 yards.

Chi brought on the impressive Charlie Williamson and Sam Ndlovu but boss Miles Rutherford was rueing making all his changes when captain Dan Hegarty picked up a slight hamstring injury midway through the second half.

With ten men, Chi coped well, the extra space on the pitch allowing Dolcetti to pull the strings.

Clack scored his second with a well-worked solo goal and was close to scoring a hat-trick moments later but his header was cleared off the line.

Murfin rounded things off for Chi with a late strike which he fully deserved. City felt 4-0 was a fair result and it’s one which puts Chichester back up above Pagham in the league.

Chi are home to Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.