Heath is latest to commit to Rocks

Promising defender Corey Heath is the latest player to give Bognor a boost by agreeing to sign for the Rocks for the new season.

Central defender Heath joins team-mates Keaton Wood, Chad Heath, Harvey Whyte, Calvin Davies, and Tommy Scutt in committing to the club for the upcoming campaign in the Bostik Premier Division.

He showed early promise in the Rocks' start to life in National League South but an ankle injury kept him out for a large portion of the season.

Heath joined the Rocks from Worthing last summer. He is said to have been instrumental in helping the Woodside Road outfit to the Ryman League South Division play-offs in 2015/16.

Jack Pearce says he is delighted the player will continue his development with the club. He said: "Corey was very unlucky last season with an injury and we saw only glimpses of his ability.

"However, we did see enough to want to retain him and we are obviously delighted that this is going to be the case. He is fit to train and it is another very positive signing for the club."

Rocks start pre-season training on Monday, July 2.

Meanwhile, the club are looking to recruit a Tannoy announcer for matches after Richard Essen stepped down from the role.