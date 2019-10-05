High praise for Chichester City FA Cup heroes follows win over Enfield - reaction and picture special

Chichester City are enjoying some well-deserved headlines - and plenty of praise - after beating Enfield to reach the fourth and final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Incredibly they have already come through five rounds of the competition - and are the last team left in who began in the extra preliminary round way back on August 10.

Lloyd Rowlatt's goal four minutes from time sparked incredible scenes at Oaklands Park as City - who, remember, are in only their first season at step four of the non-league pyramid - held on to beat their Isthmian premier opponents.

It puts them in the hat for Monday's fourth qualifying round draw - knowing that if they can get through one more stage, they will be in the first round proper along with the likes of Pompey, Ipswich, Sunderland and Coventry.

City have already made £27,640 from their run so far - and there's £18,750 on offer for winners in the next round, with £6,250 for the losers.

The winning goal is imminent / Picture: Jordan Colborne

Praise poured in for City on social media as soon as the final whistle went at a raucous Oaklands Park, a city centre site that normally draws bigger crowds for rugby than it does for football.

SImon Pegg said of City: "By far the best team. Thoroughly deserved. Enfield were made to look awful. As a Rocks fan, pleased we have to play them not Chi next month."

Sussex Newspapers' Bowman On The Road columnist Colin Bowman said: "Omg, the pride of Sussex!! HUGE"

Haywards Heath FC said: "Brilliant - well done."

There was even praise for the beaten team, with Enfield FC tweeting: "All over. Town not at the races and Chichester thoroughly deserve their win. Congratulations to them and good luck to them in the next round. Town have been brilliant in recent weeks and we can’t be too harsh but the better team won today."

City's own Twitter account thanked all those who played a part, saying: "What a result today for all those involved with Chichester City FC both on & off the pitch! A huge 1-0 win v @ETFCOfficial ... a massive thanks to all those who supported us today & a big thank you to the amazing mascots."

City's jubilant players were on Twitter making the most of the win, with winger Josh Clack saying 'What day ... what a result, unreal feeling!! What a group of lads! #upthechi'." and Jamie Horncastle sharing some pictures of the goal celebrations and saying "That's what today meant."

Bosham chairman Alan Price added: "Fantastic result!! Well done Chi!!!"

